Controversial public figure Andrew Tate has had his detention in a Romanian jail extended yet again. He, along with his brother Tristan, have had their time in police custody extended by another 30 days.

The decision comes from a Bucharest court, just a week after Tate's bail request was denied. He is expected to appeal this latest extension.

The Tate brothers are being detained for alleged human trafficking, rape, and organized crime. Neither has been indicted as of now, and the maximum time they can be detained without officially being indicted is 180 days.

Tate's supporters have been angered by the repeated extensions, which they see as unjustified. One supporter described the situation as "outrageous" while criticizing the Romanian government's handling of the Tates, saying:

"Absolutely outrageous. When they get out they should flee Romania as fast as possible."

Andrew Tate's supporters react to extended detention

The Tate brothers were arrested by Romanian police at their compound on December 28, 2022. They have been in police custody ever since, spending nearly three months in a jail cell.

Romanian authorities may legally detain them without an indictment, but only for a period of 180 days, or six months.

Today, March 22, 2023, marks the fourth time that the Tates have had their detention extended. Andrew has unsuccessfully appealed all three of the previous extensions and is expected to do so again. Last week, his bail request was rejected by a court in Bucharest. It would seem unlikely that Tate's luck in the courtroom will change this time around.

Andrew Tate sent out a tweet on Wednesday following his detainment being extended, which said:

"Now I am in a Romanian Jail. I succeed and achieve regardless. And that is why when I speak, people listen. Heroes are built in War."

The controversial influencer has repeatedly claimed that he is being wrongfully detained. He has described his detainment as being a political witch hunt, claiming that there is no evidence that he committed crimes.

While many would disagree with Andrew Tate's assertion of innocence, considering he has talked on multiple occasions about actions that could be related to human trafficking. However, his fans and supporters are on board with his claims of innocence.

Tate supporters have reacted to this latest extension of his detainment with frustration and anger. Many pointed out that he is yet to be charged with a crime, which may suggest a lack of evidence to indict him.

Whether or not "the Matrix" is out to get Andrew Tate, as he and his supporters claim, it does not change that he will be released from his detention until the end of April at the earliest.

