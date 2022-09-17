Activision to launch COD: Warzone Mobile in 2023

Fans will have to wait a few more months to play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile as it's touted to arrive in 2023. During the COD Next event on September 15, a number of details were shared by Activision officials. Many were hoping for an exact release date. However, nothing concrete was disclosed.

With that being said, pre-registration on the Google Play Store has begun and will soon be announced for iOS devices.

On September 15, Activision unveiled their PC and console battle royale game, Warzone 2.0, which will be released on November 16, 2022. Notably, both Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile will feature a new map called Al Mazrah.

Activision unveils several in-game features of Warzone Mobile

The official trailer, released during the announcement, enthralled the audience as it showcased thrilling action along with multiple vehicles, helicopters, guns, and amazing graphics.

The company has confirmed that Verdansk will be available in the game post-launch. Furthermore, the map can be seen during the gameplay reveal clip. It was first included in Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War.

The map later got added to Warzone during its launch in 2020. The developers later enhanced Verdansk by updating its locations and announced it as Verdansk '84.

Activision also delivered an interesting revelation by announcing that Warzone Mobile will have no bots during matches. A total of up to 120 players can compete in a single match without any AI interventions.

Second Chance - The Gulag

This feature offers players the chance to return to a match after dying. However, they will have to clinch a 1v1 fight to revive themselves. This feature is available in its PC and Console versions as well.

Deep franchise connectivity with cross-progression

Franchise connectivity with cross-progression feature in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activation)

As the name suggests, players can chat and stay in touch with their friends across Activision's AAA titles, Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. The mobile version will feature a variety of the same weapons and operators coming to the console and PC ones. Players can also advance their Battle Pass through any of these three games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far