Activision opens new AAA game studio Elsewhere Entertainment with The Last of Us veterans

Publisher Activision has announced the formation of a brand new AAA game studio, Elsewhere Entertainment. While revealing the all-new internal studio, the company mentioned that it includes talented individuals who have credits on various acclaimed IPs, including The Last of Us franchise from Sony PlayStation. Further, the studio is being built from the ground up.

This article mention all the key details on Activision's Elsewhere Entertainment studio and what players can expect from its AAA developing team in the future.

Activision's Elsewhere Entertainment is already working on a brand new narrative-based AAA gaming IP

Activision's new narrative-based AAA studio consists of people credited with extremely popular work (Image via CD Projekt RED, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ubisoft)

Activision introduced Elsewhere Entertainment via an official blog, informing that the studio is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, with additional resources in the United States. It's been formed to develop a new narrative-based and genre-defining AAA franchise.

Below is an excerpt from Activision's blog highlighting Elsewhere's team of talented veterans. Some of them have also worked on The Last of Us game series and other IPs such as The Witcher and Tom Clancy's The Division.

"Built from the ground up, Elsewhere Entertainment is a premier and standalone studio dedicated to establishing an environment that inspires bold and diverse ideas. The team’s underlying mission encourages everyone to explore and collaborate creatively to craft a franchise with an enduring legacy that resonates far beyond games."

The blog then mentioned the crème de la crème portfolio of the developers involved with the new studio:

"The talented team at Elsewhere Entertainment consists of a collection of storytelling experts whose credits include The Last of Us, Uncharted, The Witcher, Cyberpunk, Destiny, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and Far Cry."

The Call of Duty publisher also mentioned that Elsewhere will have full access to its resources and tools. The studio is currently growing while continuing to increase its production. It has also been announced that Elsewhere is currently looking for best-in-class talent to join its team from across the gaming industry and around the world.

This massive news comes just days after Microsoft shut down three Bethesda studios, including Arkane Austin, Alpha Dog Studios, and Tango Gameworks. Moreover, many employees were also laid off.

It will be interesting to see what kind of a new narrative-based AAA gaming IP Elsewhere creates moving forward.

For more news on Activision and its new studio, keep following Sportskeeda.