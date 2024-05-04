Do we really need The Last of Us Part 3?

In January 2024, we saw the release of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered exclusively for the PS5. It brought some new additions, including a new Roguelike mode called No Return and a few Lost Levels. Around the same time, Grounded 2, a two-hour-long documentary on The Last of Us Part 2, was posted on Naughty Dog's official YouTube channel. We got to see the behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews with the cast.

In the documentary, Neil Druckmann mentioned he had a story idea for The Last of Us Part 3. However, we don't believe this franchise needs a third installment. The second game does a fair job of concluding the stories of all major characters. The community is divided in this regard. While many feel a third game would be overkill, the idea of getting The Last of Us Part 3 is still enticing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Spoilers ahead.

Should Naughty Dog work on The Last of Us Part 3?

What happened at the end of The Last of Us Part 2?

The final showdown from The Last of Us Part 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Reddit/KiwiOutrageous7295)

Toward the end of The Last of Us Part 2, we see Abby trying to escape with Lev on a boat, but Ellie is having none of it. She attacks Abby, which starts a small fistfight between the two as they try their best to kill each other. They exchange heavy blows for a short while, and Abby even bites off two of Ellie's fingers. However, Ellie gets the upper hand and starts choking Abby underwater.

All of a sudden, the thought of Joel crosses Ellie's mind, and she decides to let Abby and Lev escape in the boat. She is left stranded, half-submerged on the shoreline. Ellie then decides to return home, which she finds empty as Dina has already left with her baby and her things. She goes to the second floor where she finds her guitar, but she struggles to play because of the missing fingers.

As Ellie keeps the guitar down and exits the house, we get a flashback scene of her with Joel. We discover she was ready to forgive him for the lie about the Fireflies and repair her relationship with him.

Do we actually need The Last of Us Part 3?

Joel from The Last of Us Part 1 Remake (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part 2 was highly divisive as Joel's death ruined the franchise for many fans. While the title won the Game of the Year award in 2020, the death of everyone's favorite characters and the tragic fates of Ellie and Tommy didn't leave players too happy.

The consequences of the decisions made in The Last of Us Part 2 will be reflected in The Last of Us Part 3 if Naughty Dog decides to make a direct sequel. The game will likely focus on the healing process of our beloved characters who were left broken and the mending of relationships that were torn apart.

However, one must consider that a third installment may be detrimental to the franchise's legacy since the overarching storyline feels complete. The Last of Us Part 2 wrapped up Ellie and Joel's character arcs, so Naughty Dog may have to introduce new characters and alienate most of the fanbase. The duology explored the themes of love and revenge so poignantly that nothing is major left to be said.

There's a chance that The Last of Us Part 3 may follow up on the story of Abby and Lev. But considering that the community largely hates Abby for killing Joel, such a sequel may not perform very well. Some may even refuse to play the new game altogether.

Reddit user comments on Abby being spared at the end of the game (Image via Reddit)

If the mechanics and gameplay remain unchanged in The Last of Us Part 3 due to Naughty Dog wanting to stay true to the franchise's roots, fans may find the title repetitive. Minor tweaks wouldn't be enough; a complete overhaul would have to be done for players to remain invested.

We believe that The Last of Us Part 3 is unnecessary because the story's been told in full and all the questions answered. Even Neil Druckmann said the following toward the end of the Grounded 2 documentary:

"If we never get to do it again, this is a fine ending point. The last bite of the apple, the story's done."

While many consider The Last of Us Part 2 to be the greatest sequel of all time, others dislike it with a passion. Continuing the series could be risky for Naughty Dog. Maybe the publisher could move away from remastering games that are around a decade old and focus on building something new.