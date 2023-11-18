5 things GTA 6 should learn from The Last Of Us Part 2

While Rockstar Games is yet to announce a release date for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, Naughty Dog has announced a January 2024 release for the remaster of its 2020 title, The Last Of Us Part 2. While the two titles are extremely different from each other, there is a lot that Rockstar's upcoming release can learn from Naughty Dogs' post-apocalyptic zombie survival game.

That said, it should learn not only from its positives but also from its negatives. This will help ensure that the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel offers a great overall experience. So, let's take a look at five things GTA 6 should learn from The Last Of Us Part 2.

Things GTA 6 should learn from The Last Of Us Part 2: Melee combat, weapon upgrades, and more

1) Stealth

Grand Theft Auto titles usually do not emphasize stealth, but this aspect is an integral part of The Last Of Us Part 2. It adds a lot of variation to its gameplay and showcases how well the surroundings can be used to players' advantage. This is something that Grand Theft Auto 6 should learn from the Naughty Dog game.

Stealth takedowns, like the ones seen in The Last Of Us Part 2, can be an interesting addition to the upcoming Rockstar Games title. In fact, Grand Theft Auto 5 does feature a stealth stance, but it is rarely used by players. So, it can be improved for the sequel, especially since GTA 6 rumors suggest the inclusion of house robberies.

2) Melee combat

Melee combat is another aspect that isn't usually the center of attention in Grand Theft Auto games. However, it has a lot of importance in The Last Of Us Part 2 as weapon-related resources are not as abundant in the title. The melee combat animations in this game are also quite rugged since its protagonist isn't professionally trained in hand-to-hand combat.

Grand Theft Auto 6 should also feature similar melee combat animations that look aggressive and rough around the edges, especially when its protagonists aren't trained in combat. But it can also take inspiration from GTA San Andreas and allow players to learn different fighting styles.

3) How to handle major characters

The Last Of Us Part 2 is the sequel to the beloved 2013 release, The Last Of Us. Players had developed an emotional connection with the latter's lead characters, Joel and Ellie. Sadly, Joel was brutally murdered in the sequel quite uncharacteristically, which did not sit well at all with the majority of fans.

This is something Grand Theft Auto 6 should not replicate, as its prequel also had a former protagonist killed off in a similar fashion. Although the character was not as beloved as Joel, the next installment in the series should handle major characters with care, similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 .

4) Weapon upgrades

Since resources are limited in the world of The Last Of Us Part 2, players can gather whatever is available to upgrade their weapons. This is done at a Work Bench where a firearm's statistics, such as damage, firing rate, and more, can be altered. The animations in this section are also quite detailed and realistic.

This is a feature that should definitely be brought into the GTA 6 story mode. Rockstar can implement it in a way that allows players to collect items from the open world and use them to upgrade their weapons.

5) Visual effects

The Last Of Us Part 2 is easily one of the best-looking games ever made. The intricate details in its environment, as well as various assets, are certainly worth taking inspiration from. Rockstar Games itself has set a very high benchmark in the industry regarding visual effects with Red Dead Redemption 2.

Hence, fans are expecting GTA 6's graphics to be quite impressive. That said, taking a little inspiration from The Last Of Us Part 2 will only benefit it. Its trailer is set to release next month, but fans want Rockstar to reveal information about GTA 6 price and release date as well.

