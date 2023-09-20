GTA 6 rumored to have House Robberies feature inspired by GTA San Andreas

Rumors about Rockstar Games' next release, GTA Auto 6, frequently surfaced on the internet. Although the gaming studio hasn't provided any details about the title yet, it is expected to be full of interesting features and gameplay elements. One of these rumored features is House Robberies, inspired by the Burglar mechanic in Rockstar's 2004 release, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas was well ahead of its time and revolutionized the gaming industry. Even though modern titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 have plenty of features, they seem pale in comparison to the number of things one can do in the 2004 game.

House Robberies feature inspired by Grand Theft Auto San Andreas rumored to be included in GTA 6

Among the many optional activities in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas are the Burglar side missions. This mechanic is introduced early on in the game's story during the Home Invasion mission.

To beat this mission successfully, players must stealthily break into a house and steal a bunch of crates. They must make as little noise as possible to avoid alerting the house's residents.

A similar gameplay mechanic is now being rumored to be part of GTA 6. While Rockstar has maintained silence on the topic, September 2022's GTA 6 leaks provided an in-depth look at the upcoming title.

The leaks didn't suggest anything like a House Robbery feature, but one of the leaked videos showcased the game's protagonists, reportedly named Jason and Lucia, robbing a store at gunpoint. Interestingly, a GTA Forums user, Garza, has put together a document that contains detailed information about last year's GTA 6 leaked footage.

The document claims that robberies could be more expansive and available at multiple locations in the upcoming game's map. Although Rockstar confirmed the leaks as authentic, they only consisted of development footage, which means what's seen in the videos could possibly be removed or changed before launch.

If this feature turns out to be a part of Grand Theft Auto 6, it will only help in enhancing the highly anticipated title. That said, any leaks and rumors can only be confirmed by Rockstar Games or when the title itself comes out. So, readers must take all information with a grain of salt.

