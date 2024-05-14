Call of Duty publisher Activision is reportedly working on a brand new IP

Publisher Activision, highly known for its billion-dollar FPS franchise Call of Duty, has reportedly started working on a brand new IP. The major update was recently observed through a job listing on Activision's own website which mentioned that the selected candidate will be joining the development of a new IP from the publisher:

"Activision is looking for a Director, Animation Engineering to join the development of a new IP."

This is the first time in many years that Activision has seemingly greenlit a new IP. So far, the company has remained focused on Call of Duty games due to the high revenue earned from new premium CoD titles every year.

After Call of Duty, Activision's possible new IP could be a fresh live-service game, suggests job listing

Activision's brand new IP might be a live service game (Image via Activision)

Activision recently shared a job listing revealing that it's looking to hire a Director of Animation Engineering to join the development of a new IP. The job description mentions the following responsibilities of the selected candidate. The Director of Animation Engineering will help the team to:

Push the animation system to the forefront

Drive the vision and roadmap animation systems for the next 5 years and beyond

Working with other engineers, to actively implement the core animation systems

Collaborate with engineering, design, and art teams around the globe

Participate in the design, performance, and code review process

Here, the most interesting thing to note is that the selected candidate for this game will work on its roadmap animation systems for the next 5 years and beyond. This suggests Activision might be working on a brand new IP that may feature a live-service model with few seasonal updates. That said, this is just speculation for now and nothing else.

There are no other key details in the job description other than the requirement for the candidate to have experience in shipping at least one AAA title. It will be interesting to see what kind of a new IP the Call of Duty publisher is exactly planning to develop.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty fans are currently looking forward to this year's brand-new FPS premium. It's developed by Treyarch and is rumored to be the next Black Ops installment. Activision is set to officially reveal it during the Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024.

