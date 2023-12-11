"Actual downgrade": xQc reacts to the man allegedly responsible for breaking up Destiny and Melina

In a recent livestream on Twitch, Felix "xQc" reacted to the man allegedly responsible for breaking Destiny's marriage with Melina Goransson and was unimpressed. Known for his reaction content, Felix was reacting to a bunch of TikTok videos when he came across one featuring Goransson and Swedish TikToker Memetix, prompting the streamer to ask his chat if the man in question was responsible for the breakup.

For context, political streamer Steven "Destiny" has indicated that he will be separating from his wife Melina and breaking off their open relationship because of another man. Being a close associate and having collaborated with Steven on multiple occasions, xQc was naturally curious to see if the man featured in the TikTok was the individual being referenced by Destiny as the reason for the breakup:

"Chat, chat. Is that the guy she is dating?"

When chat answered in the affirmative, the Twitch and Kick streamer gave his two cents on the man and called him a downgrade:

"That is weird. That is weird, I am just going to say it chat. Guys, I didn't think it was possible chat. But from Destiny, an actual downgrade. Demotion. Chat you were demoted three tiers below, that is what it is I said it."

"Nature is healing": Social media reacts to xQc's take on Memetix, who allegedly broke up Destiny and Melina

A few days ago, discord chats started circulating on social media that appeared to suggest that Destiny might be "out" of the open marriage. As a controversial political streamer popular in debate circles, the news garnered a lot of traction.

In the alleged screenshots, he mentioned an "abusive" man who had apparently given Melina an ultimatum to end the marriage by threatening to kill himself. The couple hasn't made any public announcements.

The alleged discord message from (Image via @UselessIcarus/X)

As mentioned before, xQc has been interacting with Destiny for a long time, having appeared on livestreams together. His reaction to the man who allegedly broke the relationship has gone viral, with Redditors of r/LivestreamFail having a lot to say under the Twitch clip that has garnered over 200K views in a couple of days.

Here are some general reactions to xQc's take.

Comment byu/PepeHands_7 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/PepeHands_7 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/PepeHands_7 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/PepeHands_7 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

To know more about Melina Goransson, read our Who is Guide to the Swedish Internet personality and her polyamorous relationships.