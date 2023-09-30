"Actually fire" - Sidemen member Vikkstar123's debut single with Alan Walker and Dash Berlin reaches top of the charts, fans react

Sidemen member and popular YouTuber Vikram "Vikkstar123" has just released his debut single in partnership with renowned Swedish DJ and music producer Alan Walker and the Dutch music duo Dash Berlin. The track, named "Better Off," is actually a remix of Alan Walker's earlier singles from 2016 and 2019, "Alone" and "Alone Part 2."

The song has achieved significant success on the UK charts, reaching the top 40 on the UK iTunes charts:

Naturally, the song has resonated strongly with fans due to its nostalgic remix and tune. Fans have clearly been impressed by the collaboration between the trio. One wrote:

"The remix (is) actually fire tho."

Sidemen and the rest of the community react to Vikkstar123's new single

Vikkstar123 recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ellie Harlow, in a wedding ceremony held in Malta. However, this wasn't the only occasion that brought him into the spotlight. He has again captured the public's attention by releasing his debut music project in partnership with Alan Walker.

Those who have been longtime followers of Vikram will be aware of his foray into DJ sets, which he has been exploring for some time now. In fact, over the past few months, he has performed at music festivals and parties and even featured his DJ skills in Sidemen videos on YouTube.

Vikkstar's DJing journey has now led him down a new path, as evidenced by his latest collaboration with Alan Walker and Dash Berlin. The group released "Better Off" on September 28, 2023, and the song has already amassed over 1 million views on Alan's official YouTube channel.

Naturally, Vikkstar123's fellow Sidemen members have wasted no time reacting to the new single. Josh "Zerkaa" and Tobi "TBJZL" shared their thoughts on the music in a recent episode of the Sidecast Podcast:

Fans have been showering Vikram with praise for his exciting new musical endeavor. Here are some noteworthy comments left on Twitter/X:

Absolutely, besides his success as a DJ and musician, Vikkstar123 is also a highly accomplished gamer. He has an impressive track record, having won three Warzone Wednesdays, which is a testament to his skills in the gaming world. He's widely recognized as one of the top gaming creators, showcasing his versatility and talent in music and gaming.