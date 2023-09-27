“Marriage is a very crazy thing” - IShowSpeed reacts to Vikkstar123's marriage, details wholesome conversation he had with YouTuber

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" extended his congratulations and best wishes to his fellow YouTuber and Sidemen member, Vikram "Vikkstar123," who tied the knot not long ago. It's worth noting that these two content creators crossed paths earlier this month when they appeared in the recently concluded Sidemen Charity Match 2023.

The streamer also spilled the beans that they had a heart-to-heart chat about "love," with Darren noting that Vikkstar123 had expressed his best wishes for Darren's quest for love. Reacting to the Sidemen member's wedding, however, the Ohio-born streamer said:

"Marriage is a very crazy thing."

IShowSpeed compares Vikkstar123 to Virat Kohli, congratulates the YouTuber on his marriage

IShowSpeed stumbled upon Vikkstar123's recent post, where he shared snapshots from his big day. Overwhelmed with joy, the streamer expressed his affection and offered heartfelt congratulations to Vikkstar123. Here's what he said:

"My brother Vikky (Vikkstar123) is finally married, bro. Congratulations to my brother Vikky. You know what's crazy? When I was talking to him, when I saw him in London, he said, 'Speed my friend, you will get married one day. I found the love, I was in the same situation as you, but you will find your wife, you will find your love one day'."

He continued:

"I looked at Vikky, 'Bro, I respect you.' 'Cause he genuinely belives that I will find a girl that I will get married to, bro. So Vikky congratulations!"

Vikkstar123 also posted a delightful image of the couple dressed in traditional Indian wedding attire. Upon seeing this, IShowSpeed playfully drew a rather comical parallel, comparing him to Virat Kohli. He said:

"See look bro, and he got the India-Kohli. Shoutout to my mans Virat Kohli, I mean, shoutout to my mans Vikky for getting married, bro. Spam up the Ws for my boy Vikky bro. Seriously chat, marriage is a very crazy thing."

Vikkstar123 isn't, of course, the first Sidemen member to recently get married. Earlier this year (June), fellow Sidemen member and Twitch streamer Simon "Miniminter" and Twitch streamer and singer Talia Mar got married.

Speaking about IShowSpeed and India - the streamer has recently hinted that he might travel to the country next month - possibly to see the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and, if he's lucky, maybe Virat Kohli too.