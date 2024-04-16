"Actually Ken Carson?": Twitch streamer Jynxzi receives a limited edition custom Xbox controller from the rapper's team

Popular Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" has revealed that he received a limited edition Xbox controller from Ken Carson's team days after it was announced that the rapper was teaming up with Microsoft to make custom gaming accessories and consoles. Nicholas unboxed the wireless controller on camera for his fans and was blown away by it.

At first, he had no idea what the box contained and read out the fact that it was a limited edition item and only 50 were made:

"What the f**k is this? Limited edition, 5/50, and it has an Xbox logo on it."

Jynxzi then read the note included by Carson's team, and could not believe that he had one of the limited edition controllers for himself:

"We truly hope you enjoy this custom Xbox wireless controller from Ken Carson's team. Oh my god! Wait, Ken Carson sent me a custom controller. No, I swear to god, wait what? What the f**k is this? Actually Ken Carson?"

"Valid as f**k": Jynxzi reacts to Ken Carson sending him a limited edition Xbox controller

Jynxzi has seen a massive rise in popularity over the last couple of years. The Twitch streamer is currently one of the top stars on the platform and even snatched up two awards at this year's Streamer Awards: Breakthrough Streamer and Gamer of the Year.

Suffice it to say that Jynxzi has already made a name for himself in the gaming space with his massively popular streams where tens of thousands of fans regularly tune in to watch and play video games such as Rainbow Six Siege.

The fact that he got one of the 50 limited edition Xbox wireless controllers from Ken Carson's team naturally got him very excited. The Twitch streamer opened up the box with much anticipation, and noted that he did not even know about the collaboration between the rapper and Xbox:

"Limited edition, five of 50. I did not even know Ken Carson had an Xbox controller."

Jynxzi was not disappointed when he finally got the controller out and was fascinated with the texture and the zipper on its side:

"Oh my god, do you guys see the texture on that? Do you guys see the texture on that? There's a zipper! Oh my god, yo this is valid as f**k. Yo, W Ken Carson!"

The Twitch streamer has a had long journey to success, having only received widespread recognition last year since starting his career in streaming back in 2019. Recently, he bought his father a Porsche 911 Carrera to thank him for his support over the years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback