How old is Jynxzi? Twitch star's age, controversies, and other details explored

In the last year or so, Twitch has witnessed the rise of a new face in the streaming world - Nicholas "Jynxzi" (5.4 million followers). Although he had been streaming for several years before gaining prominence, it's been within the last year or two that he has truly stood out, surpassing many in the streaming community.

Born on September 26, 2001, Nicholas is currently 22 and has found himself at the top of the streaming game. As of this writing, he boasts over 174K subscribers to his Twitch account, the highest among all streamers. This is a staggering 60K more than the next streamer, Kai Cenat, who has 110K subscribers.

How did Twitch streamer Jynxzi become so popular?

Jynxzi has been a part of the streaming scene since 2020. For those unfamiliar, his streams predominantly feature gameplay from the popular online tactical shooter video game, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. However, he also delves into other gaming experiences such as GTA 5 and Fortnite.

Undoubtedly, 2023 marked the streamer's breakout year. He engaged in numerous collaborations, which have continued this year. His achievements in 2023 were recognized when he clinched the titles of Gamer of The Year and Best Breakthrough Streamer at The Streamer Awards 2024.

These days, Jynxzi is often found hosting 1v1 Rainbow Six Siege battles between popular streamers, occasionally joining in the battles himself. For instance, in November 2023, he engaged in a match against Kai Cenat in the game.

Another notable stream was when he hosted a 1v1 battle between Kai Cenat and Sketch, another up-and-coming Twitch star. He also found himself in a 1v2 match against the duo and, despite being the more experienced player, he dramatically lost the match.

Aside from hosting 1v1 battles in Rainbow Six Seige, the streamer's content mostly revolves around reactions under the "Just Chatting" category. He usually reacts to the content of other streamers or any particular drama that may be going on.

What are some of the controversies involving Jynxzi?

Jynxzi has previously mentioned that he doesn't like having the supposed "beef" with other creators, but despite these comments, there have been instances where he found himself in feuds with other streamers or creators.

For instance, on March 2, 2024, Nico "Sneako," the Rumble streamer, disclosed that he was invited to Nicholas' podcast. However, he remarked feeling hostility from Nicholas, as he perceived the questions to be aimed at making him look bad.

Days following the comments from Sneako, Nicholas took to his stream to claim that he was unwilling to release the podcast with Sneako due to the drama. Nonetheless, he did eventually release it. The two appear to have moved on from this brief period of beef.

Another feud arose on March 27, 2024. This time, it involved Fortnite streamer Cody "Clix." After defeating Nicholas in Rainbow Six Siege, Clix sarcastically posted a suggestive image of Nicholas' girlfriend on X.com.

Naturally, this provoked a strong reaction from Nicholas, who publicly called out Clix for his actions. Although Clix claimed to have apologized, Nicholas remained visibly upset, and the controversy appears to still be ongoing.

Jynxzi continued to expand his audience week by week. In addition to the mentioned streamers, he has also collaborated with personalities such as Adin Ross, Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" and Case "CaseOh_". He also runs a podcast called the "Jynxzi Podcast" which has over 450K subscribers on YouTube.