The entire Jynxzi vs Clix drama explained

Twitch stars Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Cody "Clix" have been embroiled in a controversy following their $10,000 wager match while playing Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige. The match, which took place on March 27, 2024, ended with Jynxzi losing. The following banter between the two turned sour when Cody shared an old photograph with Nicholas' current girlfriend.

As the beef emerged further, the pair started throwing accusations, with Nicholas stating that Cody was trying to engage in "clip farming," while Cody stated that he was going to "air everything out".

This article dives into the drama between the two, covering the initial incident that caused it and the fallout that followed.

Exploring the Jynxzi and Clix drama

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige is a well-known First-person shooter (FPS) game that usually involves two teams going against each other in a restricted area. Although a thrilling competition by itself, Jynxzi and Codyd decided to amp up the stakes by making a $10,000 bet on the match's outcome, with the winner taking all.

As Clix and fellow streamer Stable Ronaldo attained the victory, he posted an old photo of himself with Jynxzi's current girlfriend, Breckie Hill. Nicholas responded to this by saying that while he understands "a good clip farm," the post made by Clix was "next level":

"That's literally all it is, bro. Clix is clip farming, that's it. Bro, I'm all for a good clip farm, you guys know that, bro. But, like, that type of clip farm - that's like next level. That's like, 'Hey, I need clout tonight!' That's like, 'I need clout within the next five minutes!' That's like what your brain would go to."

Despite the heightened tensions between the two, he stated that he still would make the $10,000 payment to Clix since he is a "man of his word":

"So, it's good, bro. I'm still going to pay them, bro, because I'm a man of my f**king word. I said I would pay them if I lost. I lost, bro. And yeah, man, good stream."

The two then discussed the event over call, going back and forth, with Jynxzi again stating that Clix was trying to get his clips. Clix, however, vehemently denied the accusations and stated he "didn't think" Nicholas would "actually get mad" over the post. At the start of the conversation, Nicholas stated:

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, no. You got your clips, bro, all good."

To this, Cody angrily replied, while asking Nicholas why he was "making this about views". Further, he also stated that he expected Nicholas to laugh after seeing the photo and not get upset:

"It's not about the f**king clips! I don't give a f**k if it goes viral on TikTok! Why are you making this about views? No, no, you're pissing me the f**k off now, bro!... I thought you were going to look at that and just laugh at it, and be like, 'Wow, bro!' I didn't think you would actually get mad over this s**t, bro. It's a f**king stream a year and a half ago with her, bro. Nothing like that at all, bro! Nothing at all!"

At this point, Clix proceeded to make some accusations involving Nicholas backing out of a podcast with Cody at the last minute. Nicholas had allegedly asked Cody to "cancel his flight" for their collaborative podcast when Cody had reached the airport:

"If you wanna bring up weird bro, if you wanna bring up weird. I'm at the airport and you tell me to cancel my f**king flight when we had a podcast, like, and I had to cancel."

To this, Nicholas replied that he would "not be awake" in time:

"Clix, because, bro, Clix, because I wasn't going to be awake. I wasn't going to be awake, bruh. I wasn't going to be awake."

Cody then stated that he could have "taken five hours" and woken up. He further reiterated that he was making the accusations since Nicholas was "being for real":

"So get, get five hours and wake up, bro. It's not weird. Like, I'm getting mad because you're actually being for real right now. I thought you were trolling."

Jynxzi's posts on X about the matter (Image via yoxics and Clix/X)

Eventually, many netizens noticed Jynxzi retaliated by unfollowing Clix on every platform following their feud on stream. Responding to this, Clix stated that he was going to "air everything out" since, as per him, Nicholas was acting "corny". He stated in a post within his community group on X :

"Nah unfollowing and all that corny sh**? you deada**? I'm da gonna air everything out"

Making a direct shot at Jynxzi in a following tweet, he stated that "soft people" should stay off the internet:

"Soft people need to get the f**k off the internet"

Jynxzi also recently went off at Sidemen's W2S, stating that he has "beef" with the creator after the latter called him the "white Speed".