“You called me the white Speed” - Jynxzi goes off at Sidemen's W2S, says he has "beef" with him

Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" has addressed a recent reaction video from three members of the Sidemen, namely JJ "KSI," Harry "WroetoShaw" (W2S) and Ethan "Behzinga." He particularly expressed his dissatisfaction with WroetoShaw, who referred to him as the "white IShowSpeed."

During the reaction video, WroetoShaw said:

"Is he like the white Speed? Is that what it is?"

KSI responded:

"I think if he heard that he would piss him off. I'm pretty sure Simon (Miniminter) said something similar."

(Timestamp: 04:20)

Jynxzi wasn't impressed by these comments and remarked:

"WroetoShaw, you called me the white Speed. Yes, there's beef now."

"You haven't posted a video in four years" - Jynxzi responds to WroetoShaw's comment about him

As mentioned earlier, Jynxzi wasn't pleased with the latest Sidemen Reacts (the group's reacts channel) video, especially when WroetoShaw compared him to IShowSpeed, suggesting similarities in their content and approach.

He responded:

"I've never met you, I've never spoken to you, you immediately call (imitating a British accent), 'Is he like the white Speed?' Okay, WroetoShaw, you haven't posted a video in four years. Your fans miss you dude, post a f**king video. Do one of those fake pack openings. Shut your b*tch a*s up."

The streamer did, however, have a separate message for the rest of the Sidemen members. He said:

"Now, for the rest of the Sidemen, can you guys please get me in the Sidemen Charity Match? I'm on my hands and knees."

The Sidemen Charity Match, for those unfamiliar, is an annual charity football game organized by the Sidemen. The opposing team typically comprises other prominent content creators and streamers. Last year, for instance, notable participants included Jimmy "MrBeast," Kai Cenat, and Darren "IShowSpeed."

Jynxzi had posted a short video in an attempt to secure a spot in the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match, but his plan didn't quite materialize. It will be interesting to see if he manages to join the roster this year.

Another Sidemen member, Simon "Miniminter," also reacted to Jynxzi during his stream. Interestingly, like WroetoShaw, he also drew comparisons between the streamer and IShowSpeed.

It's worth noting that the Sidemen don't harbor any real animosity towards the Twitch star. These interactions are likely for the sake of generating clicks and creating content.