Miniminter addresses his "beef" with Jynxzi after Twitch star got enraged at being compared to IShowSpeed

UK-based content creator and Sidemen member Simon "Miniminter" recently addressed his so-called "beef" with fellow Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" on his What's Good? Podcast. For context, the tension arose when Nicholas expressed bitterness over Simon's comparison of him to Darren "IShowSpeed." While reacting to a video compilation of Jynxzi, Simon said:

"He's (Jynxzi) quite like Speed (IShowSpeed). It's just this like, new wave of just weirdness."

Jynxzi wasn't pleasedupon hearing the comparison. He responded:

"Yo, what is this s**t of people calling me a Speed clone? I am nothing like Speed. I am literally nothing like Speed! 'Oh wow, we both yell!' Shut the f**k up!"

What did Miniminter say about his so-called "beef" with Twitch streamer Jynxzi?

As previously mentioned, Jynxzi's intense reaction swiftly reached Miniminter's attention. The Sidemen member responded to Jynxzi's actions on his podcast, sharing his thoughts on the matter.

It was his co-host Andrew "Randolph" who brought on the topic of "beef." However, Simon made it clear that he preferred not to characterize the situation as a "beef":

"I really don't (have any beef). I really don't. I did a reaction like, 'Jynxzi's funniest moments,' and people in my stream yesterday were like, 'Oh they weren't even like some of his funniest moments.' So, I was like, 'Okay, one, I haven't seen them,' two, I feel like what he reacted to of me reacting to him were only the bits where I didn't find it funny."

Despite the back and forth, Simon said that he would like to collaborate with him at some point. He added:

"At the end (of his reaction video), I'm like, know he plays football, I'd like to do a football video with him."

In another clip, Simon said that he and four other Sidemen members are willing to hop on to a 5v1 battle against Jynxzi:

"I really wanna do a, 'cause you know he's Rainbow Six, I really wanna do five Sidemen vs him 'cause we suck!"

Coincidentally, this isn't the only recent exchange Miniminter has had with another individual. The streamer and YouTuber found himself in a spat with none other than professional boxer Tommy Fury. This came about after Tommy stumbled upon an old clip of Simon poking fun at Tommy's daughter's name, Bambi.