The entire Jynxzi and Sneako controversy explained

Nicholas "Jynxzi" has rapidly risen to prominence as one of the most recognizable figures within the streaming community. Conversely, Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has also amassed a significant following despite being controversial, largely due to his 'red pill' content.

Recently, Nicholas invited Sneako to appear on his podcast, featured on his brand new Jynxzi Podcast channel on YouTube. However, the interaction hasn't been entirely smooth sailing since then. Both individuals have openly discussed their differences, with Nicholas even hinting that he might not release the podcast episode.

This article covers more information about the controversy between Jynxzi and Sneako.

What is the controversy between Jynxzi and Sneako?

On March 2, 2024, Sneako addressed his audience during his Rumble stream, revealing that he had been invited to appear on Nicholas' podcast. However, he indicated that his experience wasn't smooth, hinting at some underlying issues or conflicts during the recording.

Sneako went on to reveal how Nicholas had prepared a list of questions specifically aimed at making him look bad. He said:

"He had all these questions written out. Every single question was trying to make me look bad. He was trying to make me look stupid. He wasn't being friendly, he wasn't being nice and he had this wholesome attitude about him. I was even surprised that he invited me on."

He added:

"Jynxzi is a sell-out and so is pretty much every single streamer, every single other person in the industry. I'm not saying this to come off as a moral high ground, that's genuinely what the case is."

On the same day, there were also a couple of clips that made their way to social media. This featured footage from Nicholas's podcast showcasing his interview with Sneako. In these clips, Nicholas expressed his disagreement with some of Sneako's opinions, particularly regarding homosexuality and depression:

What did Jynxzi say about the podcast?

In a stream yesterday (March 4), Nicholas hinted that he might not release the podcast with Sneako due to its controversial nature. When urged to post the podcast episode, the streamer responded:

"Yeah, this gets so weird. On god it's getting weirder. I don't care bro. No, that podcast is never seeing the light of day. I don't care, bro. No, bro. F**k Sneako."

Despite the earlier comments and considerations, in another post on his X account, Nicholas posted a thumbnail of his podcast with Sneako. In the caption, he stated that if the post received over 30K likes, he would release the podcast. At the time of writing, the post has garnered 32K likes:

Streamer might release the podcast after reaching like goal (Image via X)

Jynxzi may have been intentionally delaying the podcast to generate more suspense among fans. Until he confirms its release, it's uncertain when or if it will be made available.