"He was trying to make me look stupid" - Sneako calls Jynxzi a "sellout" after Twitch star reportedly refuses to release podcast episode with him

It seems like there's a new conflict brewing within the streaming community as controversial streamer Nico "Sneako" took to his stream to voice criticism towards fellow streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" after being invited to his podcast. According to Nico, he felt that many of the questions were intentionally designed to portray him in a negative light.

Additionally, there have been reports suggesting that Jynxzi may consider postponing or even deciding not to release the podcast, although there is no definitive confirmation of this yet. Describing his experience in the podcast, Nico said:

"He was trying to make me look stupid."

"He wasn't being friendly" - Sneako reveals his experience with Jynxzi

Sneako was the most recent guest on Jynxzi's brand-new podcast show. Only a few episodes have been released so far, and Nico was recently invited to record an episode together. However, the final product has not yet been released.

Regarding his interview, Nico expressed feeling that the questions were aimed at portraying him in a negative light. He said:

"He had all these questions written out. Every single question was trying to make me look bad. He was trying to make me look stupid. He wasn't being friendly, he wasn't being nice and he had this wholesome attitude about him. I was even surprised that he invited me on."

He further criticized Jynxzi, describing him as a "sell-out":

"Jynxzi is a sell-out and so is pretty much every single streamer, every single other person in the industry. I'm not saying this to come off as a moral high ground, that's genuinely what the case is."

Snippets of the clip have made their way to X.com, showcasing moments where Jynxzi criticized Nico for his views on topics such as homosexuality and depression, such as when Nico suggested people do "push-ups" when sad. Watch the clip here:

What did the fans say?

Sneako's recent rant about Jynxzi was shared on X.com by the well-known internet troll FearBuck (@FearedBuck), and many reacted.

Here are some of the noteworthy ones:

Sneako also briefly engaged in a feud with another streamer, Adin Ross. However, during the same stream, he confirmed that he had a conversation with Adin, and they have resolved their differences.