“The platform is barely a year old” - xQc disagrees with Jynxzi and MoistCr1TiKaL’s recent criticisms of Kick

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has recently addressed criticisms aimed at Kick.com, the Stake-owned streaming platform. For context, fellow streamers Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" have recently expressed their concerns about Kick, highlighting the prevalence of violent or combative content among its streamers. During their podcast, Jynxzi said:

"At first I thought Kick was interesting because they signed Adin (Ross), xQc, Bruce (BruceDropEmOff), Rage (YourRAGE), all of them in a couple of months, I'm like, 'Bro, maybe it will go down that route,' but then it went down IRL streaming route of like the worst thing you could imagine."

Expand Tweet

As one of the prominent figures on Kick.com, Felix took note of the criticism and responded by suggesting that since the platform is relatively new, it deserves more time to improve upon the issues raised:

"The platform is barely a year old."

xQc responds to the latest criticism of Kick.com by Jynxzi and MoistCr1TiKaL

xQc wasn't particularly impressed by the recent remarks on the streaming platform Kick.com made by Jynxzi and MoistCr1TiKaL during their joint podcast. The duo asserted that Kick.com has already observed numerous instances of streamers displaying problematic content.

Felix, during his latest stream, responded to the criticism by stating:

"I don't wanna be a d*ckrider but Imma keep it a buck. Guys, the platform is barely a year old. The fight thing stopped and it was like, three or four creators. How are you gonna make a conclusion of the entire platform from three or four creators out of thousands and thousands? And say 'They have a culture of that'."

Expand Tweet

He further reiterated how Kick is only a year old, while Twitch has been around for over a decade:

"It's not even a year old, compared to like a 15-year-old overall like, complete line. It's not even comparable on either end. I'm confused. Whaththe f**k?"

Fans react to the clip

The clip was shared to X.com by one of Felix's fan pages, which garnered further discussion among fans. Here are some of them:

Fans react to Felix's take on recent criticism on Kick (Image via X)

Incidentally, this isn't the only verbal altercation the streamer has been involved in recently. xQc addressed recent criticism from fellow streamer Hasan "HasanAbi," who referred to his recently concluded lawsuit with Samantha "Adept" as a "fake divorce."