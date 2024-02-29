"He keeps pulling the f**king fake divorce ripcord" - xQc shocked at HasanAbi calling his legal dispute with Adept a "fake divorce"

A new chapter has unfolded in the ongoing controversy involving Hasan "HasanAbi," as Felix "xQc" has responded to his recent comments. For context, on February 27, 2024, a minute-long video went viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and X, in which HasanAbi expressed his displeasure with xQc.

Claiming that the French-Canadian personality was "looking to farm drama" by "drama-baiting," the political commentator referred to Felix's legal dispute with his ex-girlfriend Adept as a "fake divorce."

HasanAbi said:

"Motherf**ker stayed at my house with his ex-girlfriend, who they f**king... they had, like, a fake divorce over. Okay? He knows what the f**k I believe! It's bulls**t! It's extra bulls**t that he still operates like this. Okay?"

xQc reacted to Hasan's clip during a livestream on February 28, 2024, and was taken aback by his statements. The Quebec native remarked:

"Yo! Chat, I think I just got out-ripcorded. No, hold on now! Hold on! Guys, last time, chat... he said I pulled out the f**king 'Hate Hasan,' the 'F**k Hasan' ripcord. Brother... I think he's pulling the f**king... guys, he keeps pulling the f**king fake divorce ripcord. S**t!"

X user posted the streamer's response on X (Image via X)

"I literally cover all the positive points and then I give the negative points" - xQc responds to HasanAbi accusing him of "farming drama"

On February 28, 2024, xQc was reacting to popular submissions on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit when he came across the one-minute clip in which HasanAbi called him out.

After hearing the latter accuse him of "farming drama," the 28-year-old stated that he first covers the "positive" aspects of a situation before sharing the "negative." He elaborated:

"Guys, every time something happens - guys, I literally say all the positive things that I can, and then I say, 'I'm not trying to pull the ripcord, but here's the counter-point.' Guys, I literally cover all the positive points and then I give the negative points, and I give a preface. That's as good as I can make an argument! No?"

The former Overwatch pro continued:

"Am I supposed to just blindly f**king say yes? I gave the good points and negatives. I did both!"

In the aforementioned video, HasanAbi claimed that xQc was "drama-baiting" his comments about livestreaming being harder than a "real job" because a viewer of fellow streamer Steven "Destiny" likely sent xQc a video to make Hasan "look stupid."

Responding to this, xQc said:

"It was LSF (r/LivestreamFail subreddit). Nobody sent. Guys, I clicked LSF clip!"

This isn't the first time xQc and HasanAbi have clashed. Last year, on June 21, 2024, the 32-year-old called the Twitch and Kick streamer a "schizo" during a heated debate with Tyler "Trainwreckstv."