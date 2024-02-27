"xQc is literally just looking to farm drama" - HasanAbi goes off at the Twitch star, calls latter's legal dispute with Adept "fake divorce"

Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" has fired shots at fellow content creator Felix "xQc" following the recent controversy. For those unaware, the former found himself in hot water after a 20-second clip from his livestream went viral on X. In the video, HasanAbi compared livestreaming to a "real job," claiming that the latter "doesn't suck the soul" out of an individual.

Hasan said:

"Yes, a real job can be gruesome. A real job can make you very tired. But a real job doesn't suck the soul out of you. You know what I mean? In the same way that nine hours of streaming absolutely will."

During a recent broadcast, fans suggested that the Turkish-American personality speak with Felix regarding the debacle. Claiming that the Twitch and Kick streamer does not care about the situation, HasanAbi accused him of "farming drama."

He exclaimed:

"'Maybe talk to xQc?' He doesn't give a s**t, dog! What are you talking about? xQc is literally just looking to farm drama. He's trying to do the 'F**k Hasan' s**t again, and again, and again, and again! That's it. What conversation could I have with him? Get the f**k out of here!"

"Motherf**ker stayed at my house with his ex-girlfriend" - HasanAbi slams xQc and calls the Twitch streamer's legal dispute with Adept "fake divorce"

After claiming that xQc was "looking to farm drama" following the recent controversy, HasanAbi speculated that a fan of fellow streamer Steven "Destiny" likely sent xQc a clip that made him "look stupid."

He elaborated:

"It is straight-up drama-bait. And I'm telling you, the reason why he did it because someone sent it to him. Probably a Destiny fan in his community sent it to him, and they were like, 'Look how f**king stupid Hasan looks here, in this clip.' He knows what my actual f**king position is!"

HasanAbi then disclosed that Felix and his ex-girlfriend, Sammy "Adept," stayed at his house. At this point, he referred to the legal dispute between xQc and Adept as a "fake divorce," saying:

"Motherf**ker stayed at my house with his ex-girlfriend, who they f**king... they had, like, a fake divorce over. Okay? He knows what the f**k I believe! It's bulls**t! It's extra bulls**t that he still operates like this. Okay?"

This is not the first time HasanAbi has shared strong opinions against xQc live on stream. On January 22, 2024, the Los Angeles-based content creator seemingly blamed the xQc for declining viewership.