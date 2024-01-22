"You pulled the 'f**k Hasan' ripcord too many times" - HasanAbi seemingly blames xQc for declining viewership amid recent controversy

Political Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has addressed a recent controversy involving him. For context, on January 22, 2024, Felix "xQc" reviewed a video in which Hasan's video editor inserted an unrelated clip of him whenever he left his livestream. The French-Canadian personality's response went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, becoming a hot topic of conversation.

HasanAbi reacted to xQc's clip later that day and commented on the "manufactured drama." His attention was drawn to a Twitch viewer, who wondered why the Turkish-American personality was "rent-free" in content creators' minds.

According to HasanAbi, "everyone's" viewership was declining, while a "new wave" of content creators was gaining popularity on the platform as a result of their explosive growth on TikTok. HasanAbi used xQc as an example, claiming that the "old guards" were panicking and getting frustrated at the situation. He added that not every streamer secures a big deal from platforms like Kick.

He then brought up his three-year feud with xQc and remarked:

"When that's not happening, you've got to pull the 'f**k Hasan' ripcord. Right? But, the problem is - you pulled it so hard that I don't have the same juice no more. You know what I mean? Like, when you panic and you say, 'F**k Hasan,' every time, and you've done that for, like, three years at this point - it's not going to be as good because I no longer have the same audience because you pulled the 'f**k Hasan' ripcord too many times and you sucked me dry."

He added:

"So now, I don't have the juicy cow t**tes that you want to milk. You know what I mean? You've got to find a new target to be like, 'That's a bad guy.' You can't farm me for as much as, you know, you want to when there's no more farming that you can conduct here."

"That's wrong that he did that" - HasanAbi responds to his editor placing an unrelated clip in his recent YouTube video

At the 04:45-hour mark of the livestream, HasanAbi reviewed a recently uploaded video to his official YouTube channel, where his editor placed an unrelated clip when he went AFK.

Expressing his disapproval of the video editor's antics, the streamer said:

"This is the video (video titled, 'What's Happening With Pakistan and Iran...'). I guess, it's like here where I go to pee, and then he (The streamer's video editor) puts me as, like... he, like added this part in here. He should have never done that, for the record."

Timestamp: 04:45:20

HasanAbi continued:

"Like, he should have never done this, and he should have, at least like, mention that this part is also fake. He told me that this was like, 'Oh, I made a meme on AI Hasan responding.' He should've never done that. He should've directly just... instead of doing that, he should've just f**king full-screened the video for the duration where I wasn't there. That's wrong that he did that. Okay?"

Fans react to HasanAbi and xQc's drama

Hasan's response to xQc amid the recent controversy has elicited over 565 comments on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what netizens had to say about it:

Redditor u/MikeDuppOnDaFan remarked that the political commentator should be "grateful," adding that having 18,000 viewers on Twitch is a "wonderful life." Meanwhile, Redditor u/storehorenbdoren speculated that Hasan and xQc would take pictures and pose together at the upcoming The Streamer Awards 2024.