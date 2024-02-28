"God damn shame": MoistCr1TiKaL and Jynxzi shared their take on the culture of streaming on Kick

Popular Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" and the recent Streamer Awards winner Nicholas "Jynxzi" recently went viral after a clip of them discussing the state of streaming culture on Kick garnered a lot of attention online. The two content creators had started talking about the up-and-coming rival streaming platform to Twitch, which is still in its beta.

Jynxzi revealed that he had high hopes for the Stake-backed platform, especially after they signed contracts with some of the biggest names in the industry including Adin Ross and Felix "xQc". However, the Breakout Streamer of the Year lamented the path content creators on the website took, saying:

"At first, I thought Kick was interesting because obviously, they signed Adin, xQc, Bruce, Rage, all in a span of a couple of months. So I am like, 'Bro, maybe it will go down that route.' Then it just went down the IRL streaming route of, like, the worst thing you can imagine, like literally."

MoistCr1TiKaL wholeheartedly agreed, exclaiming:

"God damn shame, really."

"They said Kick is for degenerates": Fans react to MoistCr1TiKaL and Jynxzi's take on the Stake-backed platform

Over the last year, Jynxzi has seen a huge rise in popularity, even dethroning people such as Kai Cenat in terms of having the most number of subscribers to his Twitch channel. His achievements were recognized at this year's Streamer Awards with three nominations, out of which he won two.

Clearly interested in how Kick performs, the Gamer of the Year Award winner continued the discussion about the type of content on the platform. In his critique, Referring to the several controversies surrounding the Stake-backed website, Nicholas brought up illegal activity and the frequent fist-fights that are portrayed by content creators on Kick:

"Because, I feel like this is obvious that any crime, illegal activity, let's not do that. Even fist fights, like, why are we streaming this?"

MoistCr1TiKaL again agreed with what was being said by his fellow Twitch streamer, and added that he did not see the appeal in having constant fights on camera:

"Exactly! Fights are cool, I get it. Every stream ending in a fight is no longer fun or cool or interesting. It's just kind of sad."

Jynxzi then stated that the platform needed to change the culture, describing its current state as "sad":

"Yeah, I think Kick's best play would be to fix that sh*t and create their own, kind of, culture. 'Cus right now that have a culture, but it's kind of sad."

MoistCr1TiKaL went a step further, claiming that the culture right now is "the worst":

"It's the worst one you can have."

Kick has been at the center of numerous controversies since its release back in 2022. From gambling scandals to being accused of lax moderation. A recent problem with botting on Kick has been the talk of the community for a while now.