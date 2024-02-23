"Caught on camera committing a crime": Charlie 'MoistCr1TiKaL' criticizes supposed Marine who jokingly shot his gun on Adin Ross's stream

Popular content creator and Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" went off at the supposed US Marine who shot his gun irresponsibly to prank Kick streamer Adin Ross on a recent stream. Adin and his friends had organized a stream where they would be shooting at a Tesla Cybertruck, but a clip of the man shooting near the streamer's feet went viral on social media soon after the incident.

Charlie is known for making videos about viral moments online, and as someone who publicly talks about guns and owning them, made a five-minute-long video on YouTube, calling the incident "dangerously stupid" in no uncertain terms:

"Today I've got something dangerously stupid to share with you. This is probably the dumbest recorded broadcast with a firearm I've seen since that Twitch streamer did a desk pop and blew a hole through his wall and executed his cup by shooting his gun while live."

MoistCr1TiKaL went on to accuse the supposed Marine of committing a crime, describing the shooting in the clip as a negligent discharge:

"Apparently, that's a Marine. I don't know if it's a current or former Marine. If it's a current one I hope he's ready to be a former one. He just got caught on camera committing a crime. It's a negligent discharge. That's a textbook showcase of what a negligent discharge looks like."

"He is not wrong at all": Viewers react to MoistCr1TiKaL's point about the shooting on Adin Ross's stream

Gun laws in Flordia, where Adin Ross is based, do prohibit reckless discharge of any firearm, and MoistCr1TiKaL, who is also a resident of the state, clearly thinks that what happened in that clip fits the bill. The Twitch streamer went on to say that he could hear the man turn off the safety to play a joke on Adin, and the incident could have easily resulted in a terrible accident:

"You can hear him flip off the safety and then fire those two rounds just to play a joke on Adin Ross but that joke could have easily resulted in him blowing his fu**ing foot off with that."

Stressing how serious gun safety is, MoistCr1TiKal also revealed that he could not believe the clip when he first came across it:

"I couldn't believe what I watched. In fact, I was in disbelief and trying to debunk this myself thinking that perhaps he was using blanks and this was a staged stunt. But I watched it back and it doesn't seem like blanks it blows up a sufficient amount of dirt."

The streamer also noted that blanks are not exactly safe, explaining that Bruce Lee's son had been killed in a similar accident. The clip of Charlie talking about the Adin Ross incident has garnered a lot of reaction from viewers, with many backing his argument. Here are some of the general reactions from X.

Readers should note that Adin Ross was not hurt by the incident at all, and his post about the cyber truck being bulletproof got a response from none other than Elon Musk.