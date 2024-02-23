"He tried to play it off" - Sneako praises Nickmercs following the latter's recent "N-word" controversy

Twitch and Kick streamer Nick "Nickmercs" seems to frequently find himself amidst controversies. His most recent one arose earlier this month when viewers claimed to have heard him using the N-word during a live stream while singing a song. This incident understandably drew significant attention, prompting various individuals, including fellow streamer Nico "Sneako," to offer their perspectives.

Sneako, known for his Red-pill content, often opposes cancel culture. He ended up praising Nick for using the word, aligning with his stance against the prevailing culture of condemnation and censorship. He did, however, remark:

"He tried to play it off"

"W Nickmercs" - Sneako claps for Nickmercs following recent 'N-word' controversy

Sneako is well-known for advocating for free speech and frequently opposes censorship. This sentiment was particularly evident in 2023 when KSI controversially used a racial slur. In contrast to the general response, Sneako criticized KSI for apologizing following the controversy.

This sentiment persisted when Sneako heard Nickmercs say the N-word. Despite Nick's denial of using the word, the audio suggested otherwise. Reacting to the clip, Nico said:

"He tried to play it off too. Don't try to lock it up. Come on! Hey! W Nickmercs. (Starts clapping) Let's go!"

Sneako also noticed that Nick's chat didn't quite clock what he had allegedly said. The streamer remarked:

"His chat didn't even catch him. he just got away with it? (Imitating Nick's voice) 'N*gga.' He tried to slur it off."

Nick has, of course, already responded to the accusations. He went as far as to write down the line of the song he was reciting and pointed out that the line didn't even contain the 'N-word.' He reacted by stating:

Streamer responds following latest controversy (Image via X)

Even during the same stream, he said:

"I didn't say it. I was humming it. I didn't say it. There's a difference. I didn't say it. Chat, you guys can go to your deathbeds saying that I said that sh*t but I didn't say it. I was just humming the song."

Nick was embroiled in controversy (June 2023) involving Call of Duty due to his comments regarding the transgender community. As a result, his in-game skin was removed from the game. However, after several months of hiatus, the streamer recently (February 2024) returned to playing the game.