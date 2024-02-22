"During BHM is crazy Nick": Fans react as Nickmercs denies saying the n-word on stream after clip goes viral

A clip of controversial livestreamer Nick "Nickmercs" started garnering a lot of attention on social media recently after some claimed that he had uttered the racial n-word slur while singing along to a song. However, the FaZe co-owner denied the allegations in a prompt reply to the post made by X user @FearedBuck.

In his reply, Nick just wrote down the lyrics of Bobby Bitch, the song that he was singing, which does not even have the n-word in it:

"THEY SAY SHOOTIN IS A HOBBY B*TCH AND IMA PROBLEM KID ???????????????????"

Nick denied saying the n-word (Image via X)

However, many called out the streamer for what they thought was him using the n-word. One X user even noted that February is Black History Month:

"During BHM is crazy Nick"

"Haters stop": Viewers debate on Nickmercs saying the n-word on stream

FearedBuck did later retract his statement about the streamer allegedly saying the n-word, editing his post about the incident after he was called out. Right now, the clip on X has the caption:

"What did Nickmercs just say LMAOOOOO"

The viral post has reached over a million views at the time of writing, and in it, the streamer can be heard singing the song Bobby Bitch by rapper Bobby Shmurda. Nick himself has become quite a controversial figure in the streaming space, ever since he went viral for his comments about the LGBTQ+ community last year.

In the ensuing fallout, Nickmercs' Call of Duty skin was removed from the game, and a few months later, he announced that he had signed a contract with Kick as well. Since then, he has been streaming on Twitch and the Stake-backed platform. In his latest stream, a section of the viewership alleged that he had inadvertently said the n-word while rapping along with a song playing in the background.

While Kick still does not have harsh penalties for racial slurs, Twitch has particularly stringent community rules against derogatory language and is known for doling out suspensions and bans as a penalty. Regardless, fans rallied to Nickmercs' defense after the accusations of him saying the n-word spread online, with many calling out FearedBuck for changing the post after the fact without publishing an apology.

That said, some seemed suspicious about the clip and claimed that he had in fact said the n-word, while others expressed confusion.

Nickmercs also got a lot of backlash recently after he announced he will be streaming Call of Duty once more, with many in the community trolling him for coming back to a video game he denigrated last year.