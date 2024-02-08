"What a shill": Viewers troll Nickmercs for sticking to controversial comments from last year during Call of Duty stream

Viewers are divided over the return of Nick "Nickmercs" to Call of Duty streaming, especially after he said he stands by the controversial statements he made about the LGBTQ+ community last year before boycotting the game. While some fans welcomed the content creator's decision to return, others opted to troll him after clips of him claiming he wouldn't take his words back went viral on X.

In the clip, Nickmercs can be heard saying:

"I stand by the sh*t that I said. I shouldn't need to say that because I said that 500 f**king times. I believe that to a f**king tee. You don't need to be talking to goddamn kids about that sh**. Leave them alone. Me playing with friends doesn't change that."

This hasn't gone down well with many on social media. One X user even called the streamer a shill for going back to playing Call of Duty:

"'I stand by what I say' *Proceeds to play COD* What a shill. I hope everyone unfollows him"

"The number may have went down": Nickmercs acknowledges his viewership may have gone down

For context, in June last year, Nickmercs made an inflammatory X post about the LGBTQ+ community, sparking outrage on social media. Activision decided to remove his Operator bundle from the Call of Duty shop in response, and the streamer and a couple of his friends boycotted the game.

While TimTheTatman, Nickmercs' friend who asked for his Operator bundle to be pulled from Warzone in solidarity, had started playing the title again a while ago, the streamer had only just announced his comeback.

Before he recently started broadcasting on Kick, the streamer addressed the issue, saying:

"You knew, and I knew, and we all knew that this day would come where[sic] we reunite. Playing with the boys, back to the groundwork. Never once did I say that I am done forever. I never said that."

He went on to claim that many people do not necessarily like Call of Duty developer Activision:

"Here's what I came to the conclusion of, this is it. Look, Activision, and Call of Duty, as a company as a group, don't like them so much. I think a majority of you would agree. Given your comments on Twitter. Don't do the thing where you act like you love these guys. You don't f**king love them, believe me, I know."

Nickmercs added that he would continue playing Call of Duty despite opposing Activision's policies. He also acknowledged that his viewership has dropped:

"Regardless, there's people that work for Activision, that work for Call of Duty, okay? There's people that we like. There's people who are fans of me[sic], people who are fans of the stream, there might not be the amount that was originally[sic], that number may have went[sic] down. Understandable, understandable. That number might have went[sic] down."

The Kick and Twitch star further said:

"But they still exist. I got friends up in there. And it is what it is. I am not going to throw away all of that forever because a couple of people high up at the company say, 'Yo, get this guy up out of here.' I am not doing it. Like anything else in life, there is[sic] going to be people you like, and people you don't like. Right? You understand?"

Nickmercs justified his return, saying:

"I came to the conclusion, I am good now. I have spent some time away, okay? I am going to come back now, do my thing, play Call of Duty, as me. I am playing it as motherfu**king me."

Here are some reactions to the clip that has gone viral on X:

Nickmercs joined Kick in October 2023 and caused backlash for his announcement about gambling content.