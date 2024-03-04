“Trying to get a third MMA guy to whoop his a*s” - Fans react as Sneako says Rampage Jackson "looks like a gorilla"

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" continues to expand his roster of collaborations within the combat sports realm. Recently, he has been visiting multiple gyms, engaging in interactions, and even sparring sessions with various athletes, notably those from the MMA sphere. Today (March 4), he had the opportunity to meet with American mixed martial artist Rampage Jackson.

Their initial interaction took an unexpected turn when the streamer compared the MMA artist to a gorilla, introducing a peculiar start to their meeting. When taken out of context, such a comparison could be construed as racially insensitive or even racist. Reacting to the comment, one X.com user (@johnhawkinsrwn) said:

"Is he trying to get a third MMA guy to whoop his a** in what, like a month?"

Watch: Sneako makes questionable comparison while describing Rampage Jackson

Sneako has once again secured a big-name collaboration with Rampage Jackson, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, and Bellator Light Heavyweight tournament participant.

In fact, this isn't the streamer's first venture into collaboration with an MMA fighter. Just last month (February), Sneako collaborated and engaged in a sparring session with UFC athlete Sean Strickland.

However, his latest collaboration with Rampage Jackson began on a slightly awkward note. While describing the MMA star, Nico remarked:

"You face when you begin fights, you look like a (shows an angry expression), not to be racist, you look like a gorilla getting ready to run at somebody."

This was followed up by a shocked expression from Jackson. Quickly realizing that what he just said might sound racist out of context, the streamer further explained that the comparison was down to his facial expression.

Jackson, however, didn't take any offense to the comparison. In fact, he added that he feels like he is a werewolf:

"I'm a wolf. A werewolf. Not a gorilla."

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared on X.com by the popular online news page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert), eliciting various reactions.

Here are some of them:

Speaking of Sneako, the streamer is pretty controversial when it comes to his tirades. He was recently invited to fellow streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi's" podcast, which has allegedly been delayed since the two ended up having a clash of opinions.