Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson gets honest with Sneako about Sean Strickland sparring - "When they gonna cancel this white boy"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is unhappy with how Sean Strickland conducted himself in a recent spar with social media star Sneako.

Earlier this year, the Rumble streamer's sparring session with 'Tarzan' got out of hand as the UFC star went all out on him, leaving Sneako bloodied by the end of the session.

Moreover, Strickland refused to stop the fight even after cornermen threw in the towel multiple times, ultimately necessitating UFC legend Forrest Griffin's intervention to save the streamer from the onslaught.

Speaking to Sneako during one of his recent streams, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jackson got honest with how he felt about the whole ordeal, saying:

"I didn't like what he did. It was wrong. As fighters, we are not supposed to do that s**t. That was wrong, but you are the man though, you didn't give up... I don't know much about him. I just learned who he was when he started talking a lot s**t on the internet [and] I was like, damn, when they gonna cancel this white boy, but it ain't happened. I like him, but I didn't like that he did that."

Jackson was far from the only celebrity irked by the MMA star's conduct. During one of his recent podcast episodes, UFC commentator Joe Rogan criticized 'Tarzan' for not holding back against the social media star.

When Jake Paul called out Sean Strickland for beating up Sneako

Jake Paul wasn't happy with Sean Strickland beating up Sneako and wanted to take him on in sparring. Earlier in February, 'The Problem Child' offered the MMA star a $1 million payday to fight him on camera.

The only caveat was 'Tarzan' would have to get Betr tattooed on him if he gets dropped during the spar. The pair have been going back and forth on social media ever since.

While such a proposition might look like easy money for the UFC star, Jake Paul is relatively experienced in boxing and holds a pro record of 9-1 with wins against talented MMA stars like Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.

This past weekend, the 27-year-old claimed his best win yet as he knocked out former Golden Gloves champion and professional boxer Ryan Bourland in the first round.