"Bunch of c**ts behind the camera" - Sean Strickland responds to Joe Rogan's comments on sparring session with Sneako

Sean Strickland recently drew the ire of the fight community after he beat up Rumble streamer Sneako in sparring. However, Joe Rogan's criticism of him for going all out in the sparring session has prompted 'Tarzan' to hit back at the UFC commentator.

For context, when the former middleweight champion sparred with Sneako, he held no punches but instead went all out on the inexperienced influencer, forcing Forrest Griffin to step in.

During episode #2104 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the host spoke out against 'Tarzan' faulting him for not holding back against an untrained individual:

"If I know that I can f*** you up, and I f*** you up, I'm probably a bad person. It's never good that a guy who is some trained killer goes after some regular guy, picks a fight with him, and f***s him up... Like, almost entirely negative. Like, the entire fan base will recognize that terrible behavior."

Suffice it to say Strickland didn't take kindly to the sportscaster's critique. The 32-year-old took to X to post a video message, clapping back at Rogan for his stance. He said:

"It bothers them because they want to be special. They want me to be special. You go and look at sporting events. You go look when they eat dinner, they are treated like they are special... They want you guys to know that you're not special... I respect Sneako for getting his a** kicked. So he got his f*****g a** kicked, we all get our a***s kicked.... What bothers them the f*****g most is I tell them they are not special, when I tell them they are just a bunch of c**ts behind a camera. F**k these people."

Sean Strickland takes aim at Bryce Hall

Influencer boxer Bryce Hall has taken an issue with Sean Strickland beating up Sneako and has called him out for a sparring session. Not one to back down 'Tarzan' shot back at the social media star with a spine-tingling message.

In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Hall revealed his intentions to fight the UFC middleweight star, saying:

"[Strickland beating up Sneako was] Kind of f****d up. I would love to spar Sean Strickland. I think he's like kind of degrading influencers that are trying to get into the fighting space... Dana, [White] set me up with Sean Strickland. I want to do a spar."

Responding to the challenge, the UFC star took to X to post a screenshot of his DM to Hall, accepting the social media star's proposition. Strickland wrote:

"You all wanna see a dead body??? God, this is the only thing I've ever wanted... Please, please, I never ask you for anything..... please!!!"

