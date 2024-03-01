"Lmao Sam Alvey tagged me in" - Sean Strickland tears into "f*cking clown" Jake Paul for "paying cans to fight and lose" to him

Sean Strickland recently put Jake Paul on blast for his upcoming boxing bout and noted that his competition hasn't been all that impressive.

The former middleweight champion and the YouTuber-turned-boxer have been at odds lately, and this feud has been on display through their ongoing social media exchanges.

'Tarzan' recently took to his X account and blasted 'The Problem Child' for fighting who he believes to be an underwhelming opponent in Ryan Bourland. He wrote:

"Did you guys know Paul is fighting?! Neither did.. Lmao Sam Alvey tagged me in. Was it hard to find a retired fighter to box?? You're literally paying cans to fight and lose to you. Is that even legal? You're a fu**ing clown. Absolute disgrace to combat sport."

Strickland's tweet regarding Paul's next opponent [Image courtesy: @SStricklandMMA - X]

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Paul takes on Bourland this weekend and whether he will continue receiving backlash on social media depending on how competitive the fight ends up being.

Sean Strickland suggests alternative method to legally fight Jake Paul

Sean Strickland and Jake Paul have been involved in quite the social media feud after the YouTuber-turned-boxer offered a million-dollar payday for a sparring session.

The former UFC middleweight champion recently sounded off on Paul and sent a counteroffer to his challenge. He took to his X account and posted a photo of their DM exchange on Instagram, along with a caption suggesting how they could legally fight. He wrote:

"Coward and a liar. There are so many legal ways you can die in America. Our founding fathers killed men for less. Bring a gopro, come to my house. State your intent, break a window. I don't call cops. I don't press charges. I know you would. But bring the mil please."

Sean Strickland's tweet regarding the challenge for Jake Paul [Image courtesy: @SStricklandMMA - X]