"They connected with Ali" - Khabib Nurmagomedov claims the promotion inquired about his potential return for UFC 300

It appears as though rumors surrounding Khabib Nurmagomedov's potential return to the octagon for UFC 300 were indeed accurate.

'The Eagle' retired from MMA following his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020. It was his third successful lightweight title defense, and he retired from the sport with a perfect unbeaten 29-0 MMA record. He was eventually inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Since then, there has been plenty of speculation on whether he would entertain an offer to return to the octagon. He has stuck to the promise he made to his mother and recently revealed that there was an inquiry made for him to return at UFC 300.

While speaking to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, the former lightweight champion mentioned he was aware that the promotion had contacted his manager with regards to a return, but he made it clear that he wasn't interested:

"I know they connected with Ali [Abdelaziz], but I told Ali last maybe one year, 'Like, doesn't matter who call you, but never call me about a fight.' We have [a] deal. Like, directly with me, nobody connect but I know with Ali, connect some people from [the] UFC...For all these people who try to bring me back, I decide this October 2020. It was my last fight and I will never change this."

It is unclear what the UFC was willing to offer to persuade Nurmagomedov out of retirement and who the opponent would have been, but it doesn't appear as though he will ever change his mind.

Khabib Nurmagomedov sounds off on UFC's matchmaking for lightweight division

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently sounded off on how the UFC matchmakers have booked the lightweight division as he believes there is no clarity and it makes future matchmaking more confusing.

During the aforementioned interview, the former lightweight champion noted that the timing for the bout doesn't make sense and that Justin Gaethje should have been awarded a title shot against Islam Makhachev rather than fighting Max Holloway at UFC 300. He said:

"Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, it no make sense...My opinion, Holloway is supposed to fight with [Ilia] Topuria next, maybe September. Justin Gaethje supposed to fight with Islam [Makhachev] [in] May [or] June, and [Arman] Tsarukyan vs. [Charles] Oliveira, they fight [in] April. [Whoever wins] and who win Islam vs. Justin Gaethje, they supposed to fight end of the year in Abu Dhabi."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

