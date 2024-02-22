UFC 300 ticket presale prices send fans into a spiral on social media - "So expensive for a WMMA co-main"

The highly anticipated UFC 300 is approximately seven weeks away, and fans are already discontent due to the reported presale ticket prices. The monumental pay-per-view event is scheduled to rock the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13.

UFC 300 showcases a plethora of high-profile matchups, with Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight championship against Jamahal Hill in the main event. Meanwhile, Zhang Weili is set to put her strawweight title on the line against fellow Chinese star Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event.

With a constellation of star fighters on the fight card, it's hardly a shock that tickets for this event will command a premium. However, enthusiasts were taken aback by the figures revealed by combat sports reporter Aaron Bronsteter. According to his recent report, Fight Club presale indicates upper bowl seats ranging from $600 to $750, while lower bowl seats are priced between $1250 and $2500. As for ringside seats, expect to shell out a hefty $3000 for a prime spot around the octagon.

Fans responded to the ticket prices with an array of reactions.

"Then Dana comes on and is like... We broke the GATE record, highest grossing gate EVER At the expense of fans. It sucks."

"So expensive for a wmma co main 😂😂😂."

UFC 300 fight card: How many matches have been officially confirmed?

The UFC 300 roster features a multitude of captivating matchups meticulously selected by the organization. However, fans initially received the fight card with mild enthusiasm. The event lineup is now set with 12 fights unless any unexpected changes occur before the scheduled date.

Check out the complete fight card for UFC 300:

Main Card

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill: light heavyweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan: strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway: lightweight - 'BMF' title

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan: lightweight

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic: light heavyweight

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling: featherweight

Preliminary Card

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage: middleweight

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison: women's bantamweight

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes: featherweight

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez: strawweight

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green: lightweight

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt: bantamweight

*Fight order is subject to change.