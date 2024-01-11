Dana White disappoints fans with first UFC 300 title fight announcement - "This wasn’t worth the wait" 

Dana White recently announced the first championship bout for the highly anticipated UFC 300 event, scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13th.

On Wednesday, the UFC CEO revealed that Zhang Weili is set to defend her UFC strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan at the promotion's upcoming landmark event. This matchup showcases two elite female mixed martial artists hailing from China.

White remarked on Instagram:

"This fight has bad*ss written all over it."

The announcement from the UFC's top brass failed to resonate with MMA enthusiasts, who were eagerly anticipating the disclosure of a more high-profile title fight for UFC 300.

Fans responded to the Zhang vs. Yan bout announcement with various reactions.

One wrote:

"Dana you're getting the oil this wasn't worth the wait."

Another commented:

"What was this super fight you were talking about cause I hope this ain't it."

"Change it to Grasso vs. Zhang or put this sh*t on the prelims."

"UFC 300 falling apart smh."

"Dana will Adesanya weigh in as the back up Chinese fighter?"

Yan secured a knockout victory over former champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 288 in May, extending her current winning streak to two fights. This positive turn follows a two-fight setback against ex-champion Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Zhang is pursuing her second title defense in her current tenure as the strawweight champion. Her most recent defense involved securing a unanimous decision victory over Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 last August.

How many UFC 300 bouts have been officially confirmed?

Despite UFC 300 still lacking a headliner, Dana White has officially unveiled the first five matchups for the historic event.

The recent addition of the Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan title fight compliments the earlier confirmation of four compelling bouts: a No.1 contender matchup featuring former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan, a light heavyweight clash between Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic, a featherweight showdown pitting Calvin Kattar against Aljamain Sterling, and a middleweight clash between Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage.

In his Instagram video, White reassured fans that at least two more fights would be announced on Thursday.