BREAKING: Dana White announces first title fight for UFC 300

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed the first title fight for UFC 300, set to take place on April 13. 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The first announced title fight features a clash between two Chinese fighters, Zhang Weili, and Yan Xiaonan, marking the first-ever Chinese vs. Chinese title fight in UFC history. In an announcement on Instagram, White revealed:

"Aug. 31, 2019, history was made when Zhang Weili defeated Jessica Andrade to become the first Chinese champion in UFC history. Guess what, five years later, we will see history being made again as Zhang Weili faces Yan Xianon for the strawweight title at UFC 300. This is the first time two Chinese contenders have faced off for a world title."

Check out the announcement below:

Zhang left an indelible mark on the sport in her last fight at UFC 292 against Amanda Lemos when she set a new UFC women's record for the largest striking differential – an astonishing 288:21 in her favor.

In addition to her record-breaking performance, Zhang Weili's victory over Lemos marked her fourth Performance of the Night award, which highlights her consistent ability to deliver compelling and impactful performances inside the octagon.

Her recent triumphs also include a second-round submission against Carla Esparza at UFC 281 and a second-round KO against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275.

As for Yan, she secured a first-round knockout victory against Andrade at UFC 288, and a majority decision victory in a grueling five-round battle at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan.

The UFC 300 women's strawweight title challenger is also tied with Carla Esparza, Tatiana Suarez, and Loopy Godinez for the second-longest win streak in UFC women's 115-pound division history. She went undefeated between Nov.2017 and Nov.2020, racking up signature victories over the likes of Angela Hill, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Claudia Gadelha.