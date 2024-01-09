UFC 300 location: Where will Dana White host the UFC’s landmark event? All you need to know

UFC 300 has been a focus among mixed martial arts fans the world over, and they want to know some key details about it.

The UFC 300 location is something of paramount importance because a landmark event of this magnitude should take place in a hot spot.

April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is where this Ultimate Fighting Championship event will transpire.

This is fitting because the UFC's kickoff card when that arena developed that namesake was with UFC 200.

Amid proceedings leading into UFC 296, which also emanated from T-Mobile Arena, company figurehead Dana White mentioned the date and location for this historic pay-per-view offering for the company.

Check out one of the latest bits of info on UFC 300 below:

UFC 300 and other T-Mobile-based cards

As mentioned before, UFC 300 will be far from the first time the organization has taken over this venue.

UFC 202: Diaz vs McGregor II took place at the famous venue, with the latter evening up the series against his rival.

UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey took place at T-Mobile, which saw Nunes send Rousey into retirement and notch her first successful defense of her bantamweight belt in the process.

UFC 209 featured the rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson, with the former going 2-0 over 'Wonderboy' and defending his welterweight title.

UFC 213 showcased Robert Whittaker winning the interim middleweight championship over Yoel Romero in July 2017.

UFC 216 featured another interim title fight, with Tony Ferguson claiming gold at 155 pounds after finishing Kevin Lee.

UFC 219 and UFC 222 took place at TMA, with Cris 'Cyborg' Justino besting Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya, respectively.

Other events that have transpired at this venue from the organization include UFC 226, UFC 229, UFC 235, UFC 239, UFC 245, UFC 246, UFC 248, UFC 264, UFC 266, UFC 269, UFC 272, UFC 276, UFC 279, and UFC 282 between Summer 2018 and late-Winter 2022.

Last year alone, the company went to T-Mobile for UFC 285, UFC 290, UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko II, and the aforementioned UFC 296.