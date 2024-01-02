Jake Paul’s cryptic reaction to Tyron Woodley’s leaked tape triggers fan frenzy on social media - “This tweet is wild”

Jake Paul seemingly commented on a controversial Tyron Woodley video and the MMA community is in a fervor about it.

2024 has just started and MMA social media is abuzz with what seems to be a video leaked of Woodley engaging in sexual activities with a woman.

This clip was doing the rounds and via his X account @jakepaul, Paul stated

"All my opponents eat good."

Users of the platform began compiling a tweet thread under Paul's message as many wanted to have their say on the first spicey discussion point this calendar year for combat sports.

@drive_bio said,

"Naaah. This tweet is wild!"

Expand Tweet

@vewtv stated,

"Reference to the Tyron Woodley leak"

@beautyilt quipped,

"Let's fight right now? I mean I don't ask for much 10k, so I could start my own business, I am sure I would lose, but at least I could put some bread on the table and start what I want to do."

@MaxJamestv said,

"he was so down bad after you koed him he went from a boxer to a gynecologist"

@MLBONFAX stated,

"This literally makes no sense"

@TopRapperQuotes quipped,

"Lemme get next den gango"

[Images Courtesy: @jakepaul thread on X]

Check out Jake Paul's tweet seemingly referencing the Tyron Woodley leak below

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's In-Ring History

Paul vs Woodley has taken place two times under Queensberry rules.

The now-26-year-old earned a split decision win over 'The Chosen One' in August 2021 during their first fight.

The Ohio native improved to 4-0 as a pro at that juncture while the former UFC welterweight champion went 0-1 in professional boxing after colliding with Paul.

The now-41-year-old looked for redemption in December of that same year when he ran it back for his sequel affair with Paul taking the place of Tommy Fury in the process.

The Missouri native ended up going 0-2 against 'The Problem Child' and 0-2 overall in his pro boxing efforts. Woodley was halted in the sixth round when Paul generated one of the more hotly discussed knockouts of that year. Jake Paul improved to 5-0 as a professional pugilist here and Tyron Woodley has yet to compete again in combat sports, as of this writing.