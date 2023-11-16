“Has to be a fight where I think it’s 50-50” - Jake Paul reveals real reason behind push to make Nate Diaz MMA fight a reality

Jake Paul is still out here looking for a mixed martial arts contest versus Nate Diaz.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'The Problem Child' covered a whole host of topics related to his boxing efforts and looming but as of yet unscheduled MMA debut.

Helwani referenced the footage of Jake Paul wearing PFL shorts and gloves in a post that recently dropped. When the question was asked "what was that for?", Paul said:

"To make sure that my headshots and we have some videos ready in case an opponent comes out of nowhere. We want to make an MMA fight happen quickly. I think that's the biggest thing with me going over to MMA, just the opponent has to make a ton of sense. It has to be a big name but at the same time it has to be a fight where I think it's 50-50.""

He continued:

"Nate Diaz is the perfect person for that because I genuinely wholeheartedly in the bottom of my heart know that I could beat him. But I also know it's going to be a challenge and that I'd have to really, really, really work for it. But that's what that's what excites me, like I said is always going into these fights with it being a 50-50% chance of outcome."

Check out the recent clip of Jake Paul on The MMA Hour below:

Jake Paul's combat sports endeavors

Jake Paul currently has a professional boxing record of 7-1 following a successful amateur debut in the sweet science.

The YouTube/ combat sports disruptor has garnered wins under Queensberry Rules over the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley twice (first via split decision then via six-round KO in their rematch), and Anderson Silva.

The lone blemish on his record as a professional pugilist came by way of a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February of this year. Paul has since rebounded with a unanimous decision win over the aforementioned Nate Diaz in a ten-round bout in August.

Paul's next bout is set to take place on December 15th against Andre August to close out the calendar year. August has a record of 10-1-1 and will represent the most experienced boxer that Paul has fought up until this juncture.