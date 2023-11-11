"I’m just going to assume this is AI Art" - Nate Diaz's wholesome snaps with his wife and kids leave fans in disbelief

A Reddit thread featuring photos of Nate Diaz, his partner, and three children got a lot of engagement from MMA fans. Most users on the thread were surprised to see a different side of the former UFC star.

@medicated_cornbread said:

"This makes me realize I know nothing about nate diaz."

@irze stated:

"There’s these photos and then videos of him choking out Logan Paul lookalikes on the street. Complex guy 😂"

@usernameunavailiable quipped:

"He makes gang signs with the right hand and changes diapers with the left."

@dther85 said:

"Wait, what?!?! I’m just going to assume this is AI Art. I don’t trust this at all."

@RoyKites stated:

"I’m glad Nate has this in his life, and that he’s been able to protect his family from the public."

@Captcha_Imagination quipped:

"What a life. Nate is not an all time GOAT contender but his story arc as a fighter and as a boy becoming a man has been one of the most entertaining in MMA history. And this is coming from someone who thought he was destined to remain in Nick's shadow forever."

[Images Courtesy: @Tunaonwhite on Reddit]

Check out the Reddit thread with Nathan Diaz's family photo below:

Nate Diaz and fighting families of the UFC

Nate Diaz's connection to former Strikeforce champion and UFC veteran Nick Diaz is well known. They are a popular pair of fighting siblings. However, there are numerous other pairings in the UFC with familial ties.

The Nogueira brothers (Antonio Rodrigo and Antonio Rogerio) both fought in the octagon after forays in Pride FC. Known affectionately as Big Nog and Lil Nog, the former captured the interim UFC heavyweight gold, while the latter was a consistent fixture in UFC's top 15 light heavyweights for several years.

The Gracies stand tall in this conversation, with several prolific members of the family competing on the biggest mixed martial arts stages across the world.

Royce Gracie kicked off the domestic boom of the sport in North America by winning several of the early one-night tournaments the UFC would hold. Renzo Gracie and Rolles Gracie Jr. have also had UFC forays, as well as Kron Gracie, who fought in the UFC this year.