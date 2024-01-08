Ronda Rousey vs. UFC: Behind the scenes of the legendary female star's battle for better fighter pay

Ronda Rousey and her early contract negotiations with the UFC are an intriguing sight to behold.

As the class action anti-trust lawsuit against the UFC continues, unredacted and then subsequently obtained documents by Bloody Elbow have since been shared thereafter on this 'Rowdy' matter.

An early unsigned contract was acquired by John S. Nash, which was Rousey's prior contract with Forza, who had owned Strikeforce. The Strikeforce champion had a representative write multiple handwritten notes calling for several sizable revisions in the contractual language.

The aforementioned Forza/Strikeforce contract had her beginning at $35K, and a $35K win bonus, but Rousey’s representation asked to start the future megastar at $100K/$100K. Also, $100K escalations in pay for each win were requested, ie/ $200K, $300K, etc.

Also, interestingly enough, Ronda Rousey had specific clauses and an idea for a separate deal altogether as it related to a potential Cris Cyborg fight. This mega fight never materialized but offers an interesting insight into the perceived scope and value that could be negotiated if that were ever to come to fruition.

The former Olympic medalist in Judo also seemed to want a shorter deal, closer to five fights than the initially proposed eight. Several perks like first-class flights and hotels, increased per diems, medical insurance, plus so much more were written into by the then-future WWE champion's representation at that juncture.

Check out the Bloody Elbow article on Ronda Rousey's UFC negotiations below:

Expand Tweet

What's next for Ronda Rousey?

The 36-year-old, in the decade-plus since that unsigned contract existed, has become a global icon for women in sports.

The California native has gone on to main event Wrestlemania, become a titleholder in the UFC as well as one of their all-time biggest pay-per-view draws, and so much more. But what lies ahead for Ronda Rousey since leaving WWE around the tail end of last Summer/ early Fall?

Rumblings of a possible 'Rowdy' return at UFC 300 started popping up amid similar rumors of a Brock Lesnar return for the April tentpole event. Dana White has since come out last Fall to throw cold water on the ideas of both returning but appreciated that fans were still passionate and curious about the fighters.

Other than a bit of performing on the independent pro wrestling circuit and with ROH, Rousey has not been super active, but a pro wrestling focus seems like the lane professionally.

The UFC Hall of Famer has not fought in mixed martial arts since late 2016. She retired on the heels of consecutive defeats after losing her bantamweight belt to Holly Holm and then failing to recapture it against newly minted 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes.