UFC 300 fight card: A look at all the officially announced bouts for the highly anticipated PPV event

UFC 300 is set to go down on April 13, 2024, and is shaping up to be one of the biggest events in the company's history. The marquee event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

UFC boss Dana White recently posted a video on social media announcing the first three fights for UFC 300. He also clarified that none of these bouts will serve as the main or co-main.

White announced Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandr Rakic in what is likely to be a number one contender's fight at light heavyweight, Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage and Aljamain Sterling's featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar.

Alongside the UFC 300 fight announcements, White also added a few fights to some other cards. Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa and Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal were added to UFC 298.

Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez was added to a Fight Night card in Mexico City and will serve as the co-main event, but it will still be a five-round affair. Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot was announced for another Fight Night card set to take place in Atlantic City.

Conor McGregor to potentially headline UFC 300, teases return in now-deleted tweet

In a now-deleted tweet, Conor McGregor teased his potential comeback fight, and many believe that the Irishman may have singled out the April 13 event as the night of his return to the octagon.

According to The Mirror, McGregor tweeted a picture of the construction of a new training facility with an octagon inside it alongside the caption "Champ Champ Camp." In classic McGregor fashion, the tweet was soon deleted, but many fans had already caught wind of it and began to speculate.

McGregor previously appeared as a coach on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler, who is commonly believed to be the one who will welcome 'The Notorious' back into the octagon.

Given the significance of UFC 300 and McGregor's status as the bonafide superstar of the sport, it won't be a surprise if the Irishman ends up headlining the biggest UFC card in years.