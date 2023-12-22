Why Conor McGregor must headline UFC 300? Here's how the new announcement makes his presence undeniable

UFC 300 is set for April next year, and Conor McGregor is MMA's biggest box office draw, having set numerous pay-per-view records during his UFC tenure. So, MMA fans everywhere fully expect the Irishman to headline the sport's premier event in 2024. Yet, there has been no announcement from the UFC on that front.

Instead, UFC CEO Dana White has revealed other matchups that have left some feeling underwhelmed, especially in comparison to the bouts scheduled for UFC 299. McGregor has been restless regarding his octagon return, claiming that he is being kept from his livelihood.

Not since 2021 have fans seen the Irishman take part in a fight. For over two years, the MMA world has stood in wait for the return of 'The Notorious.' With the quiet reaction, White's revealed UFC 300 matchups have drawn, the promotion has no choice but to book McGregor for the event's headline act.

UFC 300 still has no sign of Conor McGregor, and other cards appear stronger

UFC CEO Dana White sought to stun the MMA world by recently announcing three matchups for UFC 300. These bouts consist of a clash between former light heavyweight kingpin Jiří Procházka and Aleksandar Rakić, Calvin Kattar welcoming Aljamain Sterling to 145 pounds, and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage.

Unfortunately, there was no mention of Conor McGregor, the sport's greatest star, who is expected to face Michael Chandler in his octagon return. While the revealed matchups are notable, they appear to fall short of some of the fights booked for the events preceding UFC 300, and it left fans disappointed.

Check out Dana White announcing UFC 300 matchups in the clip below:

UFC 298, for example, features a long-awaited middleweight clash between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa, as well as the Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal grudge match. That, of course, is to say nothing of Merab Dvalishvili's bout with Henry Cejudo or Alexander Volkanovski's title defense against the unbeaten Ilia Topuria.

Most damning, however, is how stacked UFC 299 looks compared to anything that's been announced for UFC 300. UFC 299 will be headlined by Sean O'Malley, who will defend his bantamweight title against arch-rival Marlon 'Chito' Vera. Action fighter Kevin Holland will welcome UFC debutant Michael 'Venom' Page.

Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes will face Jailton Almeida. Mateusz Gamrot will take on Rafael dos Anjos, Petr Yan will lock horns with bantamweight power-puncher Song Yadong, and Gilbert Burns will be Jack Della Maddalena's latest litmus test at 170 pounds. The quality of matchups between UFC 298 and UFC 299 is outstanding.

That UFC 300 will take place in such close proximity to both means that it will inevitably be compared to them. There is only one other way for UFC 300 to eclipse the hype generated by its preceding cards.

Conor McGregor is the only choice to headline UFC 300

There is no event more fitting for the sport's biggest star than the biggest MMA event of 2024. UFC 300 is meant to be a celebration of the promotion's success and legacy. Conor McGregor represents the peak of mixed martial arts stardom and pay-per-view glory.

Not only does it make thematic sense for him to headline the event, it would right the wrong of UFC 200, which McGregor was originally scheduled to headline in a rematch with Nate Diaz. Unfortunately, the Irishman's desire for less media-related duties culminated in him no-showing a pre-fight press conference.

In response, Dana White pulled the former UFC double champion from his bout with Diaz, which subsequently caused McGregor to announce a premature and brief retirement in protest. The UFC then sought to book a Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier rematch as the headliner until 'Bones' was flagged for a USADA violation.

Thus, the headline bout was Amanda Nunes vs. Miesha Tate, neither of whom commanded enough interest from the casual fan to main event such a massive card. Nunes was not yet a champion, so she was without the strength of her legendary legacy as a potential source of interest from fans.

Meanwhile, Tate was always regarded as a second-tier fighter. Good, but below the likes of Ronda Rousey, despite her come-from-behind win over Holly Holm, who had previously dethroned 'Rowdy.' UFC 200 still drew over 1 million pay-per-view buys, but it was below what was expected of an event of such magnitude.

The same mistake cannot be made again, least of all in the wake of the PFL's acquisition of Bellator and its plans for a champion vs. champion card. Furthermore, UFC 300 may very well be the last time that McGregor could be in a position to headline a card without him being considered damaged goods.

He is on a two-fight losing streak, but his two previous losses are easy for fans to excuse. His supporters will claim that his recent defeat was down to a fluke injury, not Dustin Poirier's superiority as a fighter. His first loss to 'The Diamond,' meanwhile, was excused as McGregor simply being unfamiliar with calf kicks.

He was, as his fans claim, dominating the striking exchanges until the calf kicks took effect. However, the hype surrounding McGregor will suffer tremendously if he loses to Michael Chandler outside of UFC 300. He will be on a three-fight losing streak, coming off a crippling injury, and 36 years old by then.

He will certainly not be in any position to headline UFC 400, for which the Irishman would be over 40 years old and likely on a serious career slump if he is even still an active fighter by then. UFC 300 is the promotion's last chance to strike before the iron cools.