Conor McGregor apparently has added another record under his belt. The Irish superstar took to his Twitter account and shared a document, in which it was revealed that his UFC 246 clash against Donald Cerrone generated the most number of PPV buys in 2020.

The Notorious One returned to the octagon in January 2020 against Cerrone after a long hiatus and put on an incredible performance against the UFC veteran. It took Conor McGregor just 40 seconds to knock out 'Cowboy', which got him back into the win column following a devastating loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone PPV record

The document that Conor McGregor shared suggests that his main event bout against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 amassed a total of 1,353,429 PPV buys, which is the highest in the promotion in 2020.

"Congrats to the @ufc on a well fought 2020! The only sporting company on the planet to come through the entire year! Incredible! I am honoured to secure their highest PPV of the year with McGregor Vs Cerrone. Congrats Donald, and also on his double submission win last night. #No1," read McGregor's caption.

The closest fight that challenged McGregor vs. Cerrone bout, in terms of PPV buys in 2020, is the UFC 251 main event clash between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. Usman vs. Masvidal fight reportedly sold 1,300,000 PPV buys.

This is not the first time that the Notorious One has added a PPV record to his name. In fact, Conor McGregor is one of the most decorated combat sports athletes as far as PPV sales are concerned.

When the Irishman shared the ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, 4.3 million PPV buys were recorded. His fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in the following year sold 2.5 million PPV buys, which is the highest in UFC. McGregor also holds the second and the third highest-selling PPV main event fight in UFC, with both of them being against Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor will be making his highly-anticipated return against former lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021.

Poirier has improved significantly well since he last fought McGregor in 2014, and his main event clash against the Notorious may very well create another PPV record, given that the super-fight is likely to shape the future of the UFC lightweight division.