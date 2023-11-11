UFC 298 date: What do we know about the event so far?

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria will headline UFC 298 in February 2024 for the promotional featherweight championship.

Volkanovski will return to the 145-pound division after a brutal knockout loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. Meanwhile, Topuria will enter his first major title fight after dominating Josh Emmett for five rounds in June.

With the intended date roughly three months away, no other fight has been confirmed to be on the card other than the main event.

When and where is UFC 298?

Currently, the second pay-per-view of 2024 is confirmed for February 17, 2024, the third Saturday of the month. The intended start time and venue have yet to be announced.

Ilia Topuria claimed in a self-made promotional video posted to social media that the event will take place in Los Angeles, California. However, nobody, including the UFC, has confirmed the report.

Alexander Volkanovski has not commented on the date or location. Following his loss to Islam Makhachev, Volkanovski only noted that he wanted to face Topuria in January.

Who will fight at UFC 298?

UFC 298 will commence just two months prior to UFC 300, the promotion's major event of 2024. Volkanovski will attempt to make his sixth featherweight title defense after twice failing to become a two-division champion. No other fight has been announced for the card.

No other fight is currently even rumored to be a part of UFC 298 at this point. Volkanovski has typically had teammates fighting on the five previous cards he headlined, but it is unclear if the pattern would continue.

How to watch UFC 298

The UFC 298 pay-per-view is not currently available for purchase. However, it will remain available through ESPN+ as usual. The 2024 calendar year will be the final one of the five-year deal the two companies agreed upon beginning in 2019.

Tickets for the event are also currently unavailable as a venue has yet to be confirmed.