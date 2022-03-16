What is Ilia Topuria's UFC record?

Ilia Topuria is set to return to action this weekend when he fights Jai Herbert in a lightweight clash at UFC London. He has an undefeated professional record of 11-0.

'El Matador' made his UFC debut back in October 2020 when he beat Youssef Zalal via unanimous decision. He has since faced Damon Jackson and Ryan Hall inside the octagon and won both fights via first-round KO.

Watch Ilia Topuria's excellent start to his UFC career below:

Topuria is essentially a grappler who is considered one of the more promising prospects in the UFC at the moment. Apart from his skills, the fighter has an exceptional work ethic and the mindset of a champion.

The 25-year-old trains at the Climente Club in Alicante, Spain where he has the opportunity to roll with world class jiu-jitsu athletes. His standup game is also rapidly improving as he showed in his latest fight against Ryan Hall.

Topuria's promotional career has gotten off to a to a flying start. How long the Georgian-born fighter can keep up his undefeated record remains to be seen.

Ilia Topuria wants to fight Paddy Pimblett down the line

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett were involved in a backstage schuffle ahead of UFC London. Both fighters are set to fight in the upcoming event this weekend.

Paddy Pimblett had previously made some comments about how Georgians are "terrorized" by the Russians. Topuria, a Georgian-born fighter, didn't take those words lying down. Unsurprisingly, hands flew when the two crossed paths recently.

Watch Topuria and Paddy Pimblett's altercation below:

Pimblett had already deleted his comments and apologized for the same. However, there is still animosity between the duo as evidenced by a Twitter back-and-forth that followed the scuffle. In fact, 'El Matador' has been campaigning for a fight against 'The Baddy' for a while now.

He has given a list of opponents for his future fights and Pimblett is one of them. Whether the pair will eventually clash inside the octagon remains to be seen.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by Aziel Karthak