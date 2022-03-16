How much did Paddy Pimblett earn in his last UFC fight?

Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till back in September 2021. He earned a first-round TKO finish against Luigi Vendramini and reportedly made $94,000 for the fight. (Figure is according to sportsmanor.com, actual numbers may vary.)

The Liverpool-born fighter made a guaranteed $20,000 for stepping inside the octagon at UFC Vegas 36. He was awarded an additional $50,000 bonus for his stunning performance. Furthermore, he received a sponsor payout of $4,000 besides collecting a hefty $20,000 as his win bonus.

Watch Pimblett's octagon interview after his win:

Pimblett faced some early adversity in the fight as Vendramini managed to find the Englishman's chin several times with some solid shots. At one point, it looked like 'The Baddy' might be severely hurt. However, he turned the tide in his favor and was eventually able to put the Brazilian away.

Take a look at Pimblett's pre-UFC career below:

Paddy Pimblett will fight Rodrigo Vargas in his second UFC bout this weekend. The UFC Fight Night event will take place in Pimblett's home country, England. It will be interesting to see if 'The Baddy' can maximize the opportunity to shine in front of his home supporters.

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria were involved in a backstage scuffle

Ilia Topuria is another fighter who will feature on the UFC London card. He came to blows with Pimblett backstage ahead of the event. 'The Baddy' had made some remarks claiming that the Georgians were "terrorized" by the Russians. However, he has since deleted those comments and apologized.

Watch Pimblett and Topuria's schuffle ahead of UFC London:

Topuria, a Georgian-born fighter, didn't take too kindly to Pimblett's words. Hence, a heated altercation occurred. The bad blood was still boiling when the war of words continued on Twitter afterwards.

Paddy Pimblett will have to put such distractions aside as he faces the dangerous Rodrigo Vargas on March 19. Pimblett's professional record currently stands at 17-3, and he has stopped his opposition on 13 occasions – six via KO/TKO and seven by submission.

