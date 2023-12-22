"I hope these are the prelims" - Dana White polarizes fans with massive UFC 300 fight announcement not featuring Conor McGregor 

Dana White's latest UFC 300 fight announcement has left fans divided on social media.

UFC 300, the promotion's milestone event, will take place on April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The anticipation surrounding the event is sky-high, as Dana White has been quite vocal about ensuring that the card features numerous high-profile matchups.

Recently, the UFC CEO took to social media to reveal three fights confirmed for UFC 300, including the return of former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling, and unbeaten wrestling phenom Bo Nickal. White said:

"Now, what everybody has been waiting for. No main events or anything like that but I will tell you April 13th, UFC 300, No.2-ranked Jiri Prochazka versus No.5-ranked Aleksandar Rakic. Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling moves up to the featherweight division, No.7-ranked Calvin Kattar, and the return of Bo Nickal. He hasn't lost a fight in five [fights], he's got five wins, all coming by finishes, he's 5-0 and he is taking on Cody Brundage."

While all three are massive fights, some fans were expecting more from the first set of UFC 300 announcements. With no championship bouts confirmed and Conor McGregor's return still uncertain, many are hoping for more big reveals regarding the pay-per-view over the coming weeks.

"I hope these are the prelims for 300"

"Not UFC 300 turning into a flop"

"Uncle Dana with the early Christman gifts"

Dana White believes PFL taking over Bellator MMA is bad for the sport

Last month, it was announced that PFL completed the acquisition of Bellator MMA. PFL chairman Donn Davis claimed that the combined talent pool of the two promotions would be comparable to the UFC roster. Dana White, who has been quite critical of the two organizations in the past, has stated that the acquisition is "definitely not a good thing."

When asked about the takeover during the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, White spoke about how PFL taking over Bellator MMA only means that there will be fewer options for up-and-coming fighters and young talent. He said:

"It's a bad thing, it's not a good thing for there to be less options not only for you know fighters but guys who are coming up to have less options. So, yes, definitely not a good thing."

