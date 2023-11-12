"Adin needs to slow down": Fans express concern after Adin Ross gets pulled over by cops while driving on stream

Days after Adin Ross was admonished by Kick CEO Ed Craven for driving on camera, the streamer was pulled over by cops on stream for alleged speeding. Clips of the incident are being shared by fans, who have expressed concern for their favorite content creator. The police stopped Adin on the streets of Miami while he was driving during a recent IRL stream.

The controversial content creator has been embroiled in a variety of controversies in the past and remains one of Kick's most popular streamers. Tens of thousands of fans regularly tune in to watch him go live, and some of them were obviously worried to learn he'd been pulled over.

After the clip of that incident started circulating on X, formerly Twitter, one viewer wrote:

"Adin needs to slow down."

Others noted how laws must be obeyed, while one person also wondered if the streamer was inebriated. Here are some of the general reactions to the clip.

Fan reactions (Image via X)

Watch: Adin Ross gets pulled over by cops while driving on camera

Adin Ross has been doing a lot of IRL streamers recently, going out to locations while collaborating with fellow creators such as Sneako, N3on, and HSTikkyTokky. The Miami-based personality is known to have a very affluent lifestyle and recently revealed how Lionel Messi had outbid him on a mansion.

The IRL broadcasts also involve a lot of driving, and only a few days ago the streamer was warned by Kick's founder, who said he was "in trouble."

Adin has had a problem with substances for quite some time, which has been addressed by Andrew Tate, who has been giving him advice. In a post on X dated November 8, Ross announced that he would be giving up on alcohol and anything that could cause him to gain weight.

The streamer used his alternated account on X to give the update (image via AR15thed3mon/X)

Adin Ross has become one of the most famous livestreamers in the industry and counts celebrities such as Drake as friends. A couple of days ago, a clip of this kick streamer sending a whopping $100,000 to the Canadian rapper went viral on social media, garnering a lot of attention.