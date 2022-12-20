Adin Ross collaborates with Kodak Black for the first time, fans react

Twitch streamer Adin Ross is no stranger to pulling off collaborations with big names from the music industry. In a recent YouTube video, the streamer recorded his first encounter with the popular rapper Kodak Black, prompting a lot of reactions from the internet community.

Both Adin and Kodak are originally from Florida and recently connected over social media after a minor beef last year. For those unaware, Adin made a rapper tier list but did not include Kodak in the 'GOAT' (greatest of all time) category. This prompted a stern response from the rapper.

However, they seem to have set their differences aside for the recent collaboration. The video was uploaded on the Adin Live YouTube channel, and fans shared their reactions in the comment section.

Adin Ross and Kodak Black team up in recent video

Since both individuals are from Florida, Adin Ross and Kodak Black have a lot in common. At the start of the video, Adin Ross is seen commending the rapper for his contribution to the community. He said:

"Florida, you know what I'm saying? What he's done for Florida, sound, and what you've done for the community, Florida, bro."

Kodak Black (aka Yak) responded by stating that he just wanted to "stay out of trouble." The rapper has had many run-ins with the law in the past few years.

He was arrested earlier this year in South Florida for alleged trespassing. He was later released. In 2020, the musician served half of a three-year sentence for falsifying documents used to purchase weapons at a gun store. Additionally, he was also charged with attempted r*pe in 2021. He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

In the video, the rapper also mentioned his interest in fitness and health. Burpees (a calisthenics exercise consisting of a pushup followed by a leap in the air) are one of his favorite exercises to stay in shape. He said:

"Burpees. Like bro, you gon start sweating instantly like on your third, fourth burpees."

The rapper also spoke about his dissatisfaction with the Grammy Awards:

"You still ain't give me my sh*t, then what the f**k a ni**a supposed to do? I ain't bending backwards."

Fans react to the surprise collaboration

Fans took to the comments section to express their appreciation for the surprise collaboration between Adin Ross and Kodak Black. Speaking about the latter, many stated that he looked healthier. Here are some of the reactions:

Fans share their thoughts (Image via Adin Live/YouTube)

Despite a slew of controversies and legal charges, Kodak Black has managed to stay away from the headlines for quite some time. Fans are looking forward to seeing Ross collaborate with the rapper in upcoming videos.

