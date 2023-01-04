Adin Ross gets roasted after learning about the average global salary

The streaming community provided a series of rebuttals to Adin Ross' latest stream, where he appeared to be completely aloof from the economic shape of the world.

In the live broadcast, he was seen conversing with musical artist B.LOU, during which he started discussing the average salary of an individual on earth. However, his estimation was completely out of touch with reality. According to the streamer, an average employee makes about $100K annually, almost five times as much as the present data suggests.

His wayward estimation, however, became a source of mockery for the streaming community. Upon being shared on the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, fans took to the comments section to roast Adin Ross.

Adin Ross makes a vastly inaccurate notion of the economic state of the world

Adin Ross, with a net worth of around $10-20 million, is among the most well-known online figures in the industry. Despite his various accomplishments and financial gains, the streamer appeared to be out of touch with reality when it came to having knowledge about the economic crisis many people go through around the globe.

While conversing with B.LOU, the streamer stated:

"Okay, so the average salary is what? like a hundred thousand dollars?"

Upon hearing the statement, B.LOU was left in a state of silence before pointing at Adin Ross and saying:

"Did you just hear this mutherf**ker?"

After Adin inquired about the average salary, B.LOU gave a more reasonable estimation. He said:

"Bro, probably like what? $20-30K"

To which Adin replied:

"No way! Shut the f**k up."

According to one report by the BBC in 2012, an average person makes about $1.4$K a month, less than $18K annually; however, many outside the western countries live on less than $2 a day.

"I’d really like to see this man complete a college course" - LSF community roasts Adin Ross for his wayward notions about the world

Despite being a business-savvy individual and the owner of multiple luxury cars, watches, and mansions, Adin is not regarded as the brightest regarding factual knowledge of the real world. Reacting to his latest statements, fans shared a host of comments.

While some suggested he go to college, others trolled him by saying he wouldn't complete any such academic ventures. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Trolls aside, Adin had one of the most successful years of his career in 2022. To learn more about how much he made, click here.

