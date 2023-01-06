Adin Ross gets worried as his security personnel breaks his arm during livestream

Popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross is well-known for his involvement in various shenanigans. For a change, however, Adin's security guard "Ant" was the subject of discussion after, by his own admission, breaking his arm during an arm wrestling match with a fellow member Zias.
Ant, an otherwise stout and brawny individual, became a victim of what appeared to be a horrifying injury. Witnesses, including Adin and IShowSpeed's manager-cum-cameraman Slipz, were left in a state of shock.
While engaging in an arm wrestling match, Ant was inches away from winning. However, his arm made a 'clicking' sound due to heavy exertion before getting snapped. The gruesome visuals were shared by the popular live-stream group r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a lot of reactions.
TW: Disturbing visuals
Adin Ross' security guard suffers gruesome injury while engaging in arm wrestling battle
As stated earlier, Adin Ross' security guard "Ant," as the former calls him, went through what looked like a horrible injury during his arm wrestling match against a fellow participant.
Although the clip shows that he was rather close to winning, seconds before closing the gap to the table, Ant's arm twisted in an unnatural fashion after making a cracking sound. Seconds after realizing he may have broken his arm, Ant exclaimed:
"It's broke. I knew I shouldn't do it. I heard it, I heard it."
Although Ant was relatively calm and composed, his employer, Adin Ross, was anything but. Reacting to his security guard's injury, he exclaimed:
"No! I ain't gonna lie, I gotta call the (emergency room). Oh f**k!, f**k!, f**k!"
Adin Ross quickly switched off the stream before, presumably, calling for assistance. Following the livestream, the streamer took to his alternate Twitter account to comment on the situation. He said:
He also posted:
For those wondering, it typically takes about six to eight weeks to recover from a broken arm or wrist. The time span for healing from such an injury may vary depending on the severity of the damage.
Fans react to Ant's horrifying injury
The clip, as mentioned earlier, quickly went viral across the internet. Among the platforms that it was shared to included the popular LSF subreddit. Here are some of the reactions there:
Twitter shared their reactions too. Here are some of the notable ones:
Fans will be eagerly awaiting an update on Ant's injury. As of this writing, the streamer has not made any further comments.
